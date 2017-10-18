Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - STRABAG SE ::‍SERVICE AGREEMENT OF STRABAG GROUP COMPANY SPFS WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ENDS LATEST ON 30 JUNE 2019​.‍STRABAG PFS MUST UNDERGO A FUNDAMENTAL REORGANISATION​.‍DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY DECISION AROUND 3,300 EMPLOYEES WORKING EXCLUSIVELY FOR DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ACCOUNT​.‍WITH LOSS OF KEY CLIENT, STRABAG PFS MUST UNDERGO FUNDAMENTAL REORGANISATION​.‍STRABAG SE'S TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 3% FOR 2017 APPEARS AMBITIOUS​.‍AGAINST THIS BACKGROUND, STRABAG SE'S TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 3 % FOR 2017 APPEARS AMBITIOUS, YET WITHIN REACH​.‍STRABAG SE'S TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 3 % FOR 2017 APPEARS AMBITIOUS, YET WITHIN REACH​.‍ANNUAL REVENUE LOSS WON'T IMPACT TARGETS OF STRABAG SE GROUP UNTIL 2019​.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc ::T-Mobile US Inc - On Sept 18, unit issued $500 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027-1 to the company's majority stockholder Deutsche Telekom ‍​.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - :T-Mobile, Sprint in active talks about a merger of the wireless companies - CNBC, citing sources.T-Mobile, Sprint deal would be stock-for-stock merger; Deutsche Telekom would be majority owner - CNBC, citing sources.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - E.ON :Says former CEO Wulf Bernotat died on Sunday.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom Chief Financial Officer says :Consolidation being explored in the U.S. and but must wait to see whether there are results.Won't comment on merger speculation about T-Mobile US << >>.T-Mobile US has all the ingredients for a successful business.it is possible to be successful in U.S. market both as fixed-line cable and as mobile networks company.Telekom view of BT << >> is unchanged, it's well positioned in the market.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q2 earnings statement::Net profit 10.9 billion forints ($42.61 million) versus 10.6 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey..Net profit up 2.1 percent from 10.7 billion forints in Q2 2016..EBITDA down 1.8 percent at 47.9 billion forints as increase in lower-margin equipment heavy sales could just partially compensate for high-margin voice revenue fallout, cutting gross profit..Cost enhancing measures partly mitigated gross profit decline..Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints.Lifts 2017 revenue target to about 580 billion forints from about 560 billion forints..Dividend seen unchanged from 2016, at 25 forints per share..

Aug 2 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG ::IS EXPANDING COLLABORATION WITH GKV INFORMATIK‍​.

July 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom Ag :Deutsche Telekom says Niek Jan van Damme leaves board.Deutsche Telekom names Dirk Wössner as replacement from Jan 1.

May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom :CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value.

May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom Ceo Says Financial Stake In Bt :Ceo says situation in u.s. Is completely different from a few years ago.Deutsche telekom ceo says we are in position of strength in u.s., have many options to develop business.Deutsche telekom ceo says to decide "what, when and how" to develop business in u.s..Is right strategic step despite drop in value by 2.2 billion euros in 2016.