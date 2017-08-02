Dignity PLC (DTY.L)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 8.64 PENCEPER SHARE.SAYS ‍HY REVENUE GBP 169.8 MILLION VERSUS GBP 158.0 MILLION​.SAYS HY ‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT GBP 59.5 MILLION VERSUS GBP 55.6 MILLION​.SAYS HY ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX GBP 46.1 MILLION VERSUS GBP 42.4 MILLION​.SAYS HY ‍NUMBER OF DEATHS 308,000 VERSUS 302,000​.SAYS ‍GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED​.SAYS ‍GROUP CONTINUES TO EXPECT NUMBER OF DEATHS IN 2017 TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN 2016​.

Dignity Plc:Says board is proposing final dividend of 14.31 pence per ordinary share, bringing total dividend for the year to 21.45 pence; another increase of 10 percent on the previous year.Says if shareholders approve this payment at annual general meeting (AGM) on June 9, 2016, then it will be paid on June 24, 2016 to members on register at close of business on May 20, 2016.