Duerr AG (DUEG.DE)

Software AG says joint venture ADAMOS founded

Sept 5 (Reuters) - SOFTWARE AG ::‍DMG MORI, DÜRR, SOFTWARE AG AND ZEISS AS WELL ASM PT FOUND JOINT VENTURE​.‍ADAMOS TO START WORLDWIDE ON 1 OCTOBER 2017 WITH 200 EXPERTS​.STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR FUTURE TOPICS OF INDUSTRIE 4.0 AND INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT).

Duerr affirms guidance after Q2 orders rise 8.7 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Duerr :Affirms guidance.Q2 adjusted EBIT down 2.5 percent at 62.1 million eur.Q2 orders up 8.7 percent at 1.023 billion eur, revenues down 2.5 percent at 859.9 million.

Duerr says sees 2017 revenue of up to 3.6 bln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Duerr :Q1 order intake up 0.7 percent at 1.06 billion eur.Q1 adjusted EBIT up 20.4 percent at 67.2 million eur.Q1 net profit up 62 percent at 62.6 million eur.Sees 2017 revenues of 3.4-3.6 billion eur, order intake 3.3-3.7 billion.Sees 2017 EBIT margin at 7.5-8.25 percent.

Shenyang Blue Silver plans share issue to fund acquisition, elects chairman

May 9 (Reuters) - Shenyang Blue Silver Industry Automatic Equipment Co Ltd <300293.SZ>:Says it plans to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.84 million) in share private placement to fund acquisition of German firm Duerr AG's << >> ecoclean business.Says board elects Guo Hongtao as chairman after Guo Hongsheng resigned due to personal reasons.

Shenyang Blue Silver buys 85 pct stake in German firm Duerr's Ecoclean

Shenyang Blue Silver <300293.SZ> :Says it finished acquisition of 85 percent stake in Duerr's ecoclean business.

Duerr CEO says a takeover of Opel by PSA could offer potential

Duerr CEO : Says dividend will rise around as much as net profit, up 12 percent, to make proposal in March . Says PSA acquisition of Opel would not be unsettling for us, could offer potential Further company coverage: [DUEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Duerr proposes dividend hike versus year-earlier 1.85 eur/shr

Duerr : Q4 order intake 872.3 million eur versus Reuters poll average 780 million . Q4 revenues 965.1 million eur versus Reuters poll average 995 million . Q4 ebit up 15.2 percent at 89.9 million eur, net profit up 20.6 percent at 67.2 million . Says sees 2017 order intake of 3.3-3.7 billion eur, revenues of 3.4-3.6 billion eur . Says sees 2017 ebit margin of 7.5-8.25 percent, including 25 million eur one-off income from sale of euroclean . Says to propose dividend hike versus year-earlier 1.85 eur per share Further company coverage: [DUEG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Homag Group H1 sales revenue up almost 5 pct to EUR 527 mln

Homag Group AG : Sales revenue grow in first six months of 2016 by almost 5 percent to 527 million euros ($597.35 million) . Expects to close 2016 with order intake and sales revenue up slightly, both within a corridor of 1,000 million to 1,100 million euros .H1 order intake 551 million euros (prior year: 557 million euros).

Duerr says to sell 85 pct stake in Ecoclean to China's SBS

Duerr : Says to sell majority in cleaning technology specialist Dürr Ecoclean to Chinese SBS Group .Duerr says to sell 85 percent of the shares Ecoclean with enterprise value of 120 million eur to Chinese engineering and machinery company Shenyang Blue Silver Group.

Duerr finds buyer Ecoclean stake

Duerr AG : CEO says has found a buyer for a stake in ecoclean, will likely keep minority stake . Duerr said earlier this year it is reviewing options for cleaning tech unit Duerr Ecoclean Group [nASM00034R] Further company coverage: [DUEG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).