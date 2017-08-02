Devro PLC (DVO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Devro says full year expectations remain unchanged

Aug 2 (Reuters) - DEVRO PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.7 PENCEPER SHARE.HY REVENUE 125.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 13.1 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 13.7 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.HY INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 2.7 PENCE VERSUS 2.7 PENCE YEAR AGO.HY UNDERLYING BASIC EPS 6.0 PENCE.BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.

Devro says expectations for 2017 remain unchanged

April 26 (Reuters) - Devro Plc ::Trading for period was in line with board's expectations.Total sales volumes ahead of equivalent period last year.Board's expectations for 2017 remain unchanged.

Devro says full-year revenue up 4.7 percent to 241.1 mln stg

Devro Plc : Final dividend 6.1 penceper share . Total dividend 8.8 penceper share . Fy revenue increased 4.7 pct year on year . Fy underlying profit before tax. at £28.9m . Fy profit before tax at £6.2m . "whilst volumes declined by 6.6 pct year-on-year, underlying operating profit increased due to lower input prices and exchange rate benefits" . Decline in sales volumes in 2016 was due to a series of region-specific factors. We have taken actions to ensure a return to growth in 2017 and beyond. . Overall demand remains strong and we continue to see many attractive opportunities to grow business. . Further exceptional costs of this programme are expected to be between £10-12 million over next two years .Sees capital investments of between £7-8 million, with expected benefits of between £13-16 million per annum by 2019.

Devro sees FY underlying oper profit in line with expectations

Devro Plc : Underlying operating profit for full year 2016 is expected to be in line with board's expectations. .Improved performance in H2 in Russia, South East Asia and in particular in Q4 in China, offset lower volumes related to product issues.

Devro sees 2017 underlying oper profit lower than previous expectations

Devro Plc : Sales volume trends were broadly similar to those experienced in first half, enhanced by improvements in russia and south east asia, but impacted by further reductions in latin america . These factors have had an adverse impact on margins, offset by further benefits from lower input costs and foreign exchange . Board's full year expectations for underlying operating profit. remain unchanged . Sales volumes in 2017 are now expected to be approximately 10 pct lower than previously anticipated, which will result in an under-utilisation of available capacity . Actions are being taken to rebalance use of capacity across our global manufacturing base . Under- utilisation is expected to have a further adverse impact on margins . Has decided to accelerate and implement more extensively next stage of group's strategic development . Benefits will offset effects of lower volumes, partially in 2017 and fully in 2018 . Now expects underlying operating profit. for 2017 to be lower than previous expectations . There will be additional costs and capital expenditure associated with improvement project .These costs will be charged as exceptional items, of which approximately £3 million is expected to be incurred in final quarter of 2016.

Devro H1 revenue 112.9 mln stg

Devro Plc : Interim dividend 2.7 penceper share . H1 revenue 112.9 mln stg versus 112.7 mln stg year earlier . Expectations for full year underlying operating profit remain unchanged - CEO . Six month revenue unchanged year on year, with exchange rate benefits offsetting effects of lower sales volumes . H1 underlying profit before tax £13.7 mln stg versus 13.6 mln stg year earlier .Exceptional costs expected to be approximately 20 mln stg for full year.

Devro Plc proposes final dividend

Devro Plc:Proposes to maintain final dividend at 6.1p per share (2014: 6.1p).Says the dividend will be paid on 13 May 2016, to those on the register at 29 March 2016.

Devro Plc announces group finance director change

Devro Plc:Says that Rutger Helbing will join as group finance director on April 4, 2016.Says Rutger will replace Simon Webb the current Group finance director who, as previously announced, will be retiring.