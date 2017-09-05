Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Devoteam lowers FY revenue guidance to 530 million euros

Sept 5 (Reuters) - DEVOTEAM SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 256.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 238.1 MILLION RESTATED YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​ 11.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​21.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.8 RESTATED MILLION YEAR AGO.GROUP IS UPDATING ITS TARGET FOR 2017 REVENUES TO 530 MILLION EUROS (VERSUS 595 MILLION EUROS PREVIOUSLY).‍​.AT JUNE 30, 2017 GROUP'S NET CASH POSITION WAS € 49.0 MILLION‍​.FOR 2017 GROUP ALSO UPDATES ITS OPERATING MARGIN TARGET FROM "CLOSE TO 9%" TO "CLOSE TO 10%"‍​.

Devoteam issues 131,758 new ordinary shares - Euronext

June 30 (Reuters) - Euronext: :DEVOTEAM SA << >> ISSUES 131,758 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF JULY, 4 .

Devoteam Q1 revenue up at 149.9 million euros

May 16 (Reuters) - DEVOTEAM SA :Q1 REVENUE EUR 149.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 133.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.RAISES FY 2017 REVENUE OBJECTIVE TO CLOSE TO EUR 600 MILLION.GROUP MAINTAINS ITS FY 2017 OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 9 PERCENT.

Devoteam FY operating profit up 33.9 pct at 38.0 mln euros

Devoteam SA : FY operating income is 38.0 million euros ($40.2 million) versus 28.4 million euros a year ago . FY revenue is 555.7 million euros versus 485.3 million euros a year ago . FY net income group share is 19.8 million euros versus 16.2 million euros a year ago .A 20 pct increase in dividend at 0.60 euro per share related to the year 2016 will be proposed to next shareholders' meeting on June 16, 2017.

Devoteam presents its strategic plan for 2020

Devoteam SA : 2016 revenue expected at 555 million euros with 8.5 pct operating margin . In 2017, the Group is planning for consolidated revenues to grow by 7 pct organically . Group expects the operating margin to continue to improve in 2017 compared to 2016 and to stand close to 9 pct of the revenue . A target of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) of revenue in 2020 . Group plans to achieve 7 to 10 pct average annual organic growth (excluding Between) between 2016 and 2020 . Group plans to achieve continuous improvement of the operating margin (in percentage of revenue) to reach at least 10 pct in 2020 . Group plans to achieve double digit average annual growth over the period of fully diluted earnings per share .Group plans to achieve normative level of free cash flow around 5% of revenues.

Devoteam Q1 revenue up at 133.4‍​ million euros

Devoteam SA : Q1 revenue 133.4‍​ million euros versus 115.5 million euros ($130.25 million) last year .Confirms its FY target turnover of between 525 and 535 million euros and operating margin above 7.5 pct of revenue.

Devoteam gives 2016 guidance in line with analysts' estimates and proposes dividend

Devoteam SA:Aims in 2016 at revenue between 525 million euros and 535 million euros.FY 2016 revenue of 525 million euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.In 2016, operating margin should keep on improving and should stand above 7.5 pct of the revenue.To propose dividend of 0.5 euro per share.

Devoteam raises FY 2015 guidance

Devoteam SA:Says FY 2015 guidance is increased to almost 480 million euros in revenue with more than 6.5 percent of operating margin.