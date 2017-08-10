Edition:
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)

DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

73.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs74.25
Open
Rs74.10
Day's High
Rs74.75
Day's Low
Rs73.00
Volume
447,022
Avg. Vol
3,884,014
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65

Latest Key Developments

India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 04:23am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd :June quarter profit 592.7 million rupees versus 315 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.22 billion rupees versus 3.06 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 03:39am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd :Says approved subdivision of shares in 1:10 ratio.  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 18 May 2017 04:40am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 4.60 billion rupees versus 2.38 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
Thursday, 18 May 2017 04:06am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd :Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share.  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries posts June-qtr profit
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 04:05am EDT 

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 319.3 million rupees versus loss of 562 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.86 billion rupees versus 1.97 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 04:13am EDT 

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 528.2 million rupees versus 125 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 2.30 billion rupees versus 2.01 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd News

India's Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 pct on higher crushing

MUMBAI, Oct 9 India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.

Earnings vs. Estimates

