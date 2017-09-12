DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc :Glenview Capital Management supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans.Glenview Capital says as it believes DowDupont remains significantly "undervalued", recommends board adopt "meaningful share repurchase program".Glenview Capital says it currently owns 0.74% of DowDupont, valued at approximately $1.2 billion.
Full Article
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc ::DowDupont Inc sees headwinds from lower expected planted corn acres in brazil in Q3 =.DowDupont Inc says softer conditions in global packaged foods impacting demand for food ingredients in Q3.DowDupont Inc - provides Q3 pro forma guidance; sees unfavourable impact of hurricane harvey on Q3 operating ebitda of about $250 million.
Full Article
Sept 12 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc :DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review.DowDuPont Inc - board unanimously concluded that certain targeted adjustments will be made between Materials Science and Specialty Products divisions.DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont board of directors approved changes based on a thorough review led by lead independent directors.DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont will realign some businesses to specialty products division from materials science division.DowDuPont - reiterates plans to achieve run-rate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and approximately $1 billion in growth synergies.DowDuPont - DowDuPont will realign certain businesses to Specialty Products division from Materials Science Division.DowDuPont - after portfolio realignments, 3 intended companies are an agriculture company, a materials science company, a specialty products company.
Full Article