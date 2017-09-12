Edition:
DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)

DWDP.N on New York Stock Exchange

71.18USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$70.89
Open
$71.20
Day's High
$71.39
Day's Low
$71.00
Volume
2,209,653
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
$71.87
52-wk Low
$64.01

Latest Key Developments

Glenview Capital supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 07:58am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc :Glenview Capital Management supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans.Glenview Capital​ says as it believes DowDupont remains significantly "undervalued", recommends board adopt "meaningful share repurchase program".Glenview Capital says it ‍currently owns 0.74% of DowDupont, valued at approximately $1.2 billion​.  Full Article

DowDupont Inc sees ‍headwinds from lower expected planted corn acres in brazil​ in Q3
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 06:20am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc ::DowDupont Inc sees ‍headwinds from lower expected planted corn acres in brazil​ in Q3 =.DowDupont Inc says softer conditions in global packaged foods impacting demand for food ingredients​ in Q3.DowDupont Inc - provides Q3 pro forma guidance; sees unfavourable impact of hurricane harvey on Q3 operating ebitda of about $250 million.  Full Article

DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 06:01am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc :DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review.DowDuPont Inc - ‍board unanimously concluded that certain targeted adjustments will be made between Materials Science and Specialty Products divisions​.DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont board of directors approved changes based on a thorough review led by lead independent directors​.DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont will realign some businesses to specialty products division from materials science division​.DowDuPont - ‍reiterates plans to achieve run-rate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and approximately $1 billion in growth synergies​.DowDuPont - ‍DowDuPont will realign certain businesses to Specialty Products division from Materials Science Division.DowDuPont - after portfolio realignments, 3 intended companies are an agriculture company, a materials science company, a specialty products company.  Full Article

