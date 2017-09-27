Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Se :dgap-news: deutsche wohnen se: deutsche wohnen se announces conversion price for new convertible bonds and final repurchase price of the convertible bond tender offer.Says been set at eur 36.3186.Says initial conversion price of new convertible bonds due january 2026 amounts to eur 50.8460.Says successfully repurchased today convertible bonds due 2021 in an aggregate nominal amount of eur 394.3 million.Says final purchase price per bond amounts to eur 183,274.30, plus accrued interest.

Deutsche Wohnen successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2021

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE :DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE SUCCESSFULLY REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021.DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - ‍SUCCESSFULLY REPURCHASED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 AT INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE EUR 178,500 PER BOND IN NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 100,000​.‍WILL PAY INTEREST ACCRUED ON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 AMOUNTING TO EUR 65.26 PER BOND​.‍MORE THAN 98 % OF OUTSTANDING AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 400 MILLION OF BONDS WERE OFFERED BY BONDHOLDERS FOR SALE​.‍CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 IN NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 6.7 MILLION WILL THUS BE OUTSTANDING​.

Deutsche Wohnen successfully places EUR 800 mln new convertible bonds

Sept 26 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE ::DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 800 MILLION NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS.‍BONDS WILL CARRY INTEREST AT A RATE OF 0.60% PER ANNUM​.‍INITIAL CONVERSION PREMIUM AMOUNTS TO 40% ABOVE REFERENCE SHARE PRICE​.

Deutsche Wohnen raises 2017 rental growth outlook

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen :Says H1 FFO I 220.8 million eur.Says H1 FFO II 241.3 million eur.Says raises outlook for like-for-like rental growth to more than 4 percent.Says confirms other forecasts for 2017.

Deutsche Wohnen says bond conversion price adjusted for dividend

June 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen AG :Says adjustment of conversion price and conversion ratio for convertible bonds of deutsche wohnen ag in amount of eur 400 million due on september 8, 2021.Says conversion price and conversion ratio have been adjusted as a result of eur 0.74 cash dividend per share.

Vonovia CEO says not under pressure to make acquisitions

May 24 (Reuters) - Vonovia CEO on conference call:Says will look at acquisition opportunities but is not under pressure to buy anything.Says has other topics at the moment than another run at deutsche wohnen << >>.

Deutsche Wohnen Q1 like-for-like rental growth of 3.3 pct

May 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Ag :Q1 like-for-like rental growth of 3.3% .Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million.For FY 2017 confirms its forecast of an FFO I of about EUR 425 million in base case.Gross rental income rose to eur 180.4 million (previous year: 171.5 million) in Q1 2017.

GETEC and Deutsche Wohnen strengthen partnership through acquisition of Stadtwerke Thale

April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen AG ::GETEC and Deutsche Wohnen strengthen partnership through the acquisition of Stadtwerke Thale.

Deutsche Wohnen sees 2017 FFO I rising to 425 mln euros

Deutsche Wohnen : Says proposes dividend of 0.74 eurper share for 2016 . Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced .Says expects positive development in value of property holdings in 2017, increase of the EPRA NAV versus 2016.

Vonovia CEO doesn't expect large divestments from Conwert portfolio

Vonovia CEO tells journalists: Ceo says to focus on organic growth, not m&a; deutsche wohnen not high on my agenda . Ceo says does not expect large divestments from conwert portfolio Further company coverage: [VNAn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).