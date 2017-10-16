Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd :Sept quarter net profit after tax 2.93 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 26.10 billion rupees.Declared interim dividend of 3 rupees per share.Net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 2.33 billion rupees; revenue from operations was 21.60 billion rupees.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd :Says appointment of Harshil Mehta as additional director to be designated as joint MD and CEO.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp June-qtr profit up 29.3 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ::June quarter net profit 2.60 billion rupees.June quarter total income from operations 24.08 billion rupees.Net profit in June quarter last year was 2.01 billion rupees; total income from operations was 19.56 billion rupees.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation March-qtr profit surges

May 3 (Reuters) - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd :Recommended final dividend of 3 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 22.18 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 23.78 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.90 billion rupees; total income from operations was 19.60 billion rupees.Says exceptional items of 19.69 billion rupees for March quarter.Says to consider issue of NCDs up to INR 200 billion.

Dewan Housing Finance to raise funds via NCD issue

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : To raise funds via public issue of NCDs for up to the shelf limit of 400,000 rupees .

Dewan Housing Finance approves issue of NCDs worth 50 bln rupees

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Approved the issuance of non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures upto an amount of 50 billion rupees . Approved issuance of ncds up to inr 10 billion; non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures worth inr 5 billion .

Dewan Housing Finance says June-qtr net profit after tax rises 16.2 pct

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Dewan housing finance corp ltd - June -quarter net profit after tax 2.01 billion rupees ; total income inr 19.58 billion .

Dewan Housing Finance approves fund raising via issue of NCDs for up to 10 bln rupees

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Board approves raising funds via public issue of NCDs for up to 10 billion rupees .