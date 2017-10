Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ::Says chosen as supplier for front fuselage assembly from HAL - LCA division.Light combat aircraft (LCA) project includes manufacturing of detail parts & assemblies along with jigs & fixture requirements.

July 6 (Reuters) - Dynamatic Technologies Ltd :Dynamatic Technologies - co, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Elcom Systems announce strategic cooperation.Says agreement with regard to production, assembly and support of UAVs in India.