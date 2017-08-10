Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dream Office REIT renews normal course issuer bid

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust -:Dream Office REIT renews normal course issuer bid.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust- ‍will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7.2 million of its reit units, series a​.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust- ‍bid will commence on August 15, 2017 and will remain in effect until earlier of August 14, 2018​.

Dream Office announces sale of $1.7 bln of properties

June 22 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ::Dream Office announces sale of $1.7B of properties with $1.4B sale to KingSett, including interest in Scotia Plaza, announces $440M substantial issuer bid and revision of distribution.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - to revise Trust's distribution from $1.50 per unit to $1.00 per unit, on an annualized basis.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust- originally anticipated that it would take three years to sell $1.2 billion of assets.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust- now expect that we will be able to sell $3.2 billion in 18 months.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - gross disposition price for trust's 50% interest in Scotia Plaza is $750 million.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - estimated debt-to-gross book value will be approximately 43% upon repayment of credit facility.Dream Office REIT - "estimate we will have over $300 million of cash to continue to execute on value-add initiatives for business and unitholders".Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - additional assets for sale include about $740 million of properties identified as private market assets or value-add assets.Dream Office REIT - if all properties under contract are sold, expects to receive net proceeds of about $970 million during Q3 and Q4 of this year.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - revising distribution to retain maintenance capital for capital expenditures, generate investment capital.

Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results

May 4 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust :Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results and provides progress update on strategic plan.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - diluted FFO on a per unit basis for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $0.59.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - continues to maintain liquidity of approximately $500 million to execute on its strategic plan.

Dream Office REIT enters agreements to sell commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario

April 19 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust -:Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - entered into agreements to sell commerce west in etobicoke, ontario.Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, adjustments, is about $38 million from deal.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust agrees to sell ownership interest in Commerce West, Ontario

April 19 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust ::Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario.Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - co's share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, and closing adjustments is about $57 million.Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario is co-owned with Dream Office REIT and considered non-core to co's strategy.Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - transaction is expected to close in q2 of 2017.

Dream Office REIT enters into agreements to sell certain properties

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : Entered into agreements to sell certain properties in greater Toronto area west and New Brunswick .Co's share of gross leasable area is about 408,000 square feet and share of expected gross consideration is about $86.4 million.

Dream Office REIT reports qtrly diluted FFO per unit $0.59

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : Dream Office REIT reports 2016 year-end results and provides progress update on disposition program and strategic plan .Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.59.

Dream Office REIT reports Q3 FFO per share $ 0.62

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : Dream Office REIT reports third quarter results and has made significant progress on the strategic plan . Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.62 .Q3 FFO per share view c$0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dream Office REIT qtrly FFO per share $0.65

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : "decided to significantly write-down our alberta assets in q2 of 2016" . "now expect that economic uncertainty and weakness in alberta office sector may be prolonged" . Qtrly ffo per share $0.65 . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Trust recorded fair value loss of $675.3 million and $748.4 million respectively, for three, six months ended june 30.

Dream Office REIT announces New Scotia Plaza co-ownership arrangement with Kingsett Capital, AIMCO

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : Dream Office REIT announces New Scotia Plaza co-ownership arrangement with Kingsett Capital and AIMCO . Kingsett and AIMCO have agreed to acquire a 16.67% ownership interest in Scotia Plaza from trust . Kingsett and AIMCO will be assuming a 50% share of existing financing on properties . Trust expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $115 million before closing costs and adjustments .Kingsett and AIMCO will concurrently acquire 33.33% interest currently owned by H&R REIT.