Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)
305.04EGP
22 Oct 2017
£0.98 (+0.32%)
£304.06
£309.90
£310.00
£305.00
7,760
57,726
£340.00
£99.99
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eastern Co restates FY profit on reversal of EGP 1.55 bln provision
Oct 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO
Egypt's Eastern Co shareholders approve FY dividend
Oct 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO
Egypt's Eastern restates FY profit to EGP 1.78 bln
Sept 6 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO
Egypt's Eastern FY profit rises
July 26 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO
Eastern Co says cigarette price hikes to increase FY 2017-18 revenue
July 25 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO
Eastern Co updates on cigarettes production deal with Philip Morris
May 17 (Reuters) - Eastern Co
Egypt's Eastern Co 9-mnth profit rises
April 26 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae
Egypt's Eastern co needs upto $300 mln per annum to buy raw materials and spare parts
April 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Co
Eastern Co raises price of cigarette brand
Eastern Co
Egypt's Eastern Co forecasts 2017-18 net profit of EGP 1.40 bln
Eastern Co
BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern Co signs deal with Al Mansour International Distribution Co
* Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years