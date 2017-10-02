Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eastern Co restates FY profit on reversal of EGP 1.55 bln provision

Oct 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE REVERSAL OF 2016-2017 PROVISION FOR PRODUCTION CAPACITY RESTRUCTURE WORTH EGP 1.55 BILLION.REVERSAL OF EGP 1.55 BILLION PROVISION AMOUNT INCREASES 2016-2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX TO EGP 2.98 BLN FROM EGP 1.78 BLN REPORTED EARLIER.

Egypt's Eastern Co shareholders approve FY dividend

Oct 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF EGP 11.5 PER SHARE FOR 2016-2017.

Egypt's Eastern restates FY profit to EGP 1.78 bln

Sept 6 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::RESTATES FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX TO EGP 1.78 BILLION FROM PROFIT OF EGP 1.74 BILLION REPORTED EARLIER.

Egypt's Eastern FY profit rises

July 26 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::FY NET PROFIT EGP 1.74 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.48 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE EGP 10.54 BILLION VERSUS EGP 7.65 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Eastern Co says cigarette price hikes to increase FY 2017-18 revenue

July 25 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO :EXPECTS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT EGP 300 MILLION FOR FY 2017-2018, DUE TO PRICE HIKE OF SOME CIGARETTE BRANDS.SAYS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT EGP 300 MILLION IS IN ADDITION TO CO'S REVENUE FORECAST OF EGP 12.23 BILLION FOR 2017-2018.

Eastern Co updates on cigarettes production deal with Philip Morris

May 17 (Reuters) - Eastern Co ::To produce cigarettes for Philip Morris at $5.8 per 1,000 cigarettes upto less than 15 billion cigarettes.To produce cigarettes at $6.2 per 1,000 cigarettes from 15 billion to 22 billion cigarettes.Any party has right to seek renegotiation on deal after one year .

Egypt's Eastern Co 9-mnth profit rises

April 26 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae :Nine-month net profit EGP 1.34 billion versus EGP 1.08 billion year ago.Nine-month revenue EGP 7.85 billion versus EGP 5.73 billion year ago.

Egypt's Eastern co needs upto $300 mln per annum to buy raw materials and spare parts

April 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Co ::Says needs upto $300 million per annum to buy raw materials and spare parts.

Eastern Co raises price of cigarette brand

Eastern Co : Raises price of cigarette brand 'cleopatra box red and blue' to EGP 12.75 per pack from EGP 12 per pack Source:(http://bit.ly/2o7rCni) Further company coverage: [EAST.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Eastern Co forecasts 2017-18 net profit of EGP 1.40 bln

Eastern Co : Sees 2017-18 net profit after tax EGP 1.40 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2nFFbuC) Further company coverage: [EAST.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).