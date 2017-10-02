Edition:
Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)

EAST.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

305.04EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.98 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
£304.06
Open
£309.90
Day's High
£310.00
Day's Low
£305.00
Volume
7,760
Avg. Vol
57,726
52-wk High
£340.00
52-wk Low
£99.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eastern Co restates FY profit on reversal of EGP 1.55 bln provision
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 06:13am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE REVERSAL OF 2016-2017 PROVISION FOR PRODUCTION CAPACITY RESTRUCTURE WORTH EGP 1.55 BILLION.REVERSAL OF EGP 1.55 BILLION PROVISION AMOUNT INCREASES 2016-2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX TO EGP 2.98 BLN FROM EGP 1.78 BLN REPORTED EARLIER.  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern Co shareholders approve FY dividend
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 03:59am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF EGP 11.5 PER SHARE FOR 2016-2017.  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern restates FY profit to EGP 1.78 bln
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 03:26am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::RESTATES FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX TO EGP 1.78 BILLION FROM PROFIT OF EGP 1.74 BILLION REPORTED EARLIER.  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern FY profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 03:49am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO ::FY NET PROFIT EGP 1.74 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.48 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE EGP 10.54 BILLION VERSUS EGP 7.65 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Eastern Co says cigarette price hikes to increase FY 2017-18 revenue
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 09:10am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO :EXPECTS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT EGP 300 MILLION FOR FY 2017-2018, DUE TO PRICE HIKE OF SOME CIGARETTE BRANDS.SAYS INCREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT EGP 300 MILLION IS IN ADDITION TO CO'S REVENUE FORECAST OF EGP 12.23 BILLION FOR 2017-2018.  Full Article

Eastern Co updates on cigarettes production deal with Philip Morris
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 11:19pm EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Eastern Co ::To produce cigarettes for Philip Morris at $5.8 per 1,000 cigarettes upto less than 15 billion cigarettes.To produce cigarettes at $6.2 per 1,000 cigarettes from 15 billion to 22 billion cigarettes.Any party has right to seek renegotiation on deal after one year .  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern Co 9-mnth profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 03:31am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae :Nine-month net profit EGP 1.34 billion versus EGP 1.08 billion year ago.Nine-month revenue EGP 7.85 billion versus EGP 5.73 billion year ago.  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern co needs upto $300 mln per annum to buy raw materials and spare parts
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 04:09am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Co ::Says needs upto $300 million per annum to buy raw materials and spare parts.  Full Article

Eastern Co raises price of cigarette brand
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 03:12am EDT 

Eastern Co : Raises price of cigarette brand 'cleopatra box red and blue' to EGP 12.75 per pack from EGP 12 per pack Source:(http://bit.ly/2o7rCni) Further company coverage: [EAST.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern Co forecasts 2017-18 net profit of EGP 1.40 bln
Sunday, 19 Mar 2017 09:35am EDT 

Eastern Co : Sees 2017-18 net profit after tax EGP 1.40 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2nFFbuC) Further company coverage: [EAST.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern Co signs deal with Al Mansour International Distribution Co

* Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years

