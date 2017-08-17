Enercare Inc (ECI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enercare Connections expands strategic partnership with Briarlane by adding 568 additional rental units

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc :Says Enercare Connections expands strategic partnership with briarlane by adding 568 additional rental units.

Service Experts acquires Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc ::Service Experts acquires Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air in San Antonio.Says deal for US$24 million​.Says Aaramendia will continue to operate as Aramendia from locations on Brewster Drive in San Antonio and Powerhouse Street in McKinney, Texas​.

Enercare qtrly basic earnings per share $0.20

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc ::Enercare reports record quarterly revenues of $342.1 million and ebitda of $78.9 million.Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.20.Qtrly total revenue $342.1 million versus $244.1 million.Enercare Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditure guidance $167m - $192m.

Enercare reports Q1 loss per share of $0.03

May 12 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc :Enercare reports record first quarter revenue of $278 million.Qtrly basic share loss $0.03.Q1 revenue of $278 million, an increase of 95 pct compared to same period in 2016.

Enercare says ISS, Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for company's resolutions

April 20 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc :Enercare- Institutional Shareholder Services, Glass Lewis recommend that co's shareholders vote for all resolutions at annual, special meeting of shareholders on May 1.Enercare- shareholders to consider resolutions to approve amended,restated shareholder rights plan,re-elect nominated directors,re-appoint co's external auditors.

Enercare reports quarterly basic EPS of $0.17

Enercare Inc : Enercare announces record revenue and Ebitda results for 2016 . Qtrly total revenue $293.2 million versus. $141.6 million .Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.17.

Enercare Inc : Enercare announces adoption of a dividend reinvestment plan .Under plan, participants will be issued shares from treasury at a 5% discount to then prevailing market price.

Enercare Inc : Enercare announces adoption of a dividend reinvestment plan . Enercare-Canadian resident shareholders entitled to register for plan effective with co's monthly dividend expected to be paid on or about dec 30 2016 .Enercare inc- under plan, participants will be issued shares from treasury at a 5% discount to then prevailing market price.

Enercare Inc : Acquisition of service experts drives 81% increase in revenue and 22% increase in acquisition adjusted ebitda . Qtrly basic EPS $0.17 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enercare announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

Enercare Inc : Received approval from Toronto Stock Exchange for renewal of its normal course issuer bid . Enercare inc says purchases may commence on July 20, 2016, and will terminate on July 19, 2017 . May purchase for cancellation up to 10.3 million of its common shares .Purchase represents approximately 10 percent of its public float of issued and outstanding common shares as of July 4, 2016.