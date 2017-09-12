EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)
4.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
0.05TL (+1.14%)
4.37TL
4.40TL
4.48TL
4.39TL
9,124,368
10,291,578
5.08TL
2.73TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to sell 47% in unit Eczacibasi-Schwarzkopf to Henkel for EUR 2.9 mln
Sept 12 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC
Eis Eczacibasi Q2 net profit rises to 85.6 million lira
Aug 21 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC
Eis Eczacibasi to increase stake in Eczacıbası-Monrol through capital increase
Aug 18 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC
EIS Eczacibasi Ilac reports Q1 revenue of 382.2 million lira
May 10 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC
Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to divest its 48.13 pct in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama
April 28 (Reuters) - Eis Eczacibasi Ilac
EIS Eczacibasi Ilac proposes to pay 0.425 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
EIS Eczacibasi Ilac
EIS Eczacibasi FY net profit up at 184.8 mln lira
EİS Eczacibaşi İlaç, Sinai Ve Finansal Yatirimlar
Eis Eczacibasi ilac unit Eczacibasi Baxter starts liquidation process legally
Eis Eczacibasi Ilac
Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to participate in capital increase of unit Vitra Karo by 47.5 mln lira
Eis Eczacibasi Ilac
Eczacibasi-Monrol sells Capintec Inc. for 25.0 million lira
Eis Eczacibasi Ilac