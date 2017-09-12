Edition:
EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)

ECILC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.05TL (+1.14%)
Prev Close
4.37TL
Open
4.40TL
Day's High
4.48TL
Day's Low
4.39TL
Volume
9,124,368
Avg. Vol
10,291,578
52-wk High
5.08TL
52-wk Low
2.73TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to sell 47% in unit Eczacibasi-Schwarzkopf to Henkel‍​ for EUR 2.9 mln
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 10:46am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::TO SELL ITS 47 PERCENT IN UNIT ECZACIBASI-SCHWARZKOPF FOR EUR 2.9 MILLION TO HENKEL CENTRAL EASTERN EUROPE OPERATIONS ‍​.  Full Article

Eis Eczacibasi Q2 net profit rises to 85.6 million lira
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 02:51am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 135.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 117.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 85.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 76.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Eis Eczacibasi to increase stake in Eczacıbası-Monrol through capital increase
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 03:34am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::DECIDES TO PARTICIPATE IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT ECZACIBASI-MONROL NÜKLEER BY 92.5 PCT‍​.UNIT ECZACIBASI-MONROL NÜKLEER'S CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED TO 125.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 25.0 MILLION LIRA.AFTER THE CAPITAL INCREASE IN ECZACIBAŞI-MONROL NÜKLEER ECZACIBASI GROUP TO HOLD 84 PERCENT IN ITS CAPITAL.  Full Article

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac reports Q1 revenue of 382.2 million lira
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 11:24am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::Q1 REVENUE OF 382.2 MILLION LIRA ($106.70 MILLION) VERSUS 348.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT OF 36.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 35.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to divest its 48.13 pct in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 08:29am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Eis Eczacibasi Ilac ::To sell its entire 48.13 percent stake in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama to Eczacibasi Holding.  Full Article

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac proposes to pay 0.425 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 11:19am EDT 

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac : Proposes to pay 0.425 lira ($0.1172) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.5 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend on May 8.  Full Article

EIS Eczacibasi FY net profit up at 184.8 mln lira
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 04:09am EDT 

EİS Eczacibaşi İlaç, Sinai Ve Finansal Yatirimlar : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 1.41 billion lira ($375.21 million) versus 1.17 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 184.8 million lira versus 67.6 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Eis Eczacibasi ilac unit Eczacibasi Baxter starts liquidation process legally
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 06:48am EST 

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :Unit Eczacibasi Baxter Hastane Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret decides to start liquidation process legally after extraordinary general meeting.  Full Article

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to participate in capital increase of unit Vitra Karo by 47.5 mln lira
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 07:11am EST 

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac : 25 percent owned unit Vitra Karo Sanayi capital will be increased to 450.0 million lira ($128.12 million) from 260.0 million lira .To participate in capital increase of unit Vitra Karo Sanayi by 47.5 million lira by acquiring 47.5 million shares representing its 25 percent ownership in Vitra Karo.  Full Article

Eczacibasi-Monrol sells Capintec Inc. for 25.0 million lira
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 10:46am EDT 

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :Unit Eczacibasi-Monrol sells 100 percent of Capintec Inc. to V.O.S.S. Varinak Onkoloji for 25.0 million lira ($8.45 million).  Full Article

