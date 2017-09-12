EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to sell 47% in unit Eczacibasi-Schwarzkopf to Henkel‍​ for EUR 2.9 mln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::TO SELL ITS 47 PERCENT IN UNIT ECZACIBASI-SCHWARZKOPF FOR EUR 2.9 MILLION TO HENKEL CENTRAL EASTERN EUROPE OPERATIONS ‍​.

Eis Eczacibasi Q2 net profit rises to 85.6 million lira

Aug 21 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 135.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 117.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 85.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 76.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Eis Eczacibasi to increase stake in Eczacıbası-Monrol through capital increase

Aug 18 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::DECIDES TO PARTICIPATE IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT ECZACIBASI-MONROL NÜKLEER BY 92.5 PCT‍​.UNIT ECZACIBASI-MONROL NÜKLEER'S CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED TO 125.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 25.0 MILLION LIRA.AFTER THE CAPITAL INCREASE IN ECZACIBAŞI-MONROL NÜKLEER ECZACIBASI GROUP TO HOLD 84 PERCENT IN ITS CAPITAL.

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac reports Q1 revenue of 382.2 million lira

May 10 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC ::Q1 REVENUE OF 382.2 MILLION LIRA ($106.70 MILLION) VERSUS 348.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT OF 36.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 35.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to divest its 48.13 pct in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama

April 28 (Reuters) - Eis Eczacibasi Ilac ::To sell its entire 48.13 percent stake in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama to Eczacibasi Holding.

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac proposes to pay 0.425 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac : Proposes to pay 0.425 lira ($0.1172) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.5 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend on May 8.

EIS Eczacibasi FY net profit up at 184.8 mln lira

EİS Eczacibaşi İlaç, Sinai Ve Finansal Yatirimlar : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 1.41 billion lira ($375.21 million) versus 1.17 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 184.8 million lira versus 67.6 million lira year ago.

Eis Eczacibasi ilac unit Eczacibasi Baxter starts liquidation process legally

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :Unit Eczacibasi Baxter Hastane Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret decides to start liquidation process legally after extraordinary general meeting.

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to participate in capital increase of unit Vitra Karo by 47.5 mln lira

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac : 25 percent owned unit Vitra Karo Sanayi capital will be increased to 450.0 million lira ($128.12 million) from 260.0 million lira .To participate in capital increase of unit Vitra Karo Sanayi by 47.5 million lira by acquiring 47.5 million shares representing its 25 percent ownership in Vitra Karo.

Eczacibasi-Monrol sells Capintec Inc. for 25.0 million lira

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :Unit Eczacibasi-Monrol sells 100 percent of Capintec Inc. to V.O.S.S. Varinak Onkoloji for 25.0 million lira ($8.45 million).