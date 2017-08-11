Edition:
Eclerx Services Ltd (ECLE.NS)

ECLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,280.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-24.00 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs1,304.10
Open
Rs1,290.00
Day's High
Rs1,319.95
Day's Low
Rs1,278.95
Volume
1,522
Avg. Vol
17,429
52-wk High
Rs1,679.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,161.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Eclerx Services June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:47am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Eclerx Services Ltd ::June quarter profit 792.4 million rupees versus 959.1 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Eclerx Services Dec-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 04:57am EST 

Eclerx Services Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 860 million rupees versus profit 854.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.25 billion rupees versus 3.44 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Eclerx Services says share buy-back panel meeting on Oct. 14
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 02:48am EDT 

Eclerx Services Ltd:Says share buy buy-back committee meeting on Oct. 14.  Full Article

Eclerx Services June-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 07:14am EDT 

Eclerx Services Ltd : June-quarter conol net profit 959.2 million rupees versus 753.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 3.40 billion rupees versus 2.98 billion rupees last year . Approved proposal of buyback of shares up to 2.34 billion rupees .  Full Article

Eclerx Services says high court of bombay approved scheme of amalgamation
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 01:57am EDT 

Eclerx Services Ltd : High court of Bombay approved scheme of amalgamation between Agilyst Consulting Private Limited and Eclerx Services Limited .  Full Article

Eclerx Services Ltd recommends bonus issue
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 05:35am EST 

Eclerx Services Ltd:Recommends issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for every Three existing fully paid up equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each held in the company.  Full Article

Eclerx Services Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Eclerx Services June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 792.4 million rupees versus 959.1 million rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vKM7Og) Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

