Eclerx Services Ltd (ECLE.NS)

Eclerx Services Ltd : June-quarter conol net profit 959.2 million rupees versus 753.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 3.40 billion rupees versus 2.98 billion rupees last year . Approved proposal of buyback of shares up to 2.34 billion rupees .

Eclerx Services Ltd : High court of Bombay approved scheme of amalgamation between Agilyst Consulting Private Limited and Eclerx Services Limited .

Eclerx Services Ltd:Recommends issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for every Three existing fully paid up equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each held in the company.