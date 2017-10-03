Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Electrocomponents says H1 revenue growth of 13 ‍​ percent

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc :SAYS H1 REVENUE GROWTH OF 13 ‍​ PERCENT.ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - TRADING COMPARATIVES WILL TOUGHEN IN H2 WITH UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH TRENDS IN YEAR TO MARCH 2017 OF 2.1% IN H1 AND 7.5% IN H2​.ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER STABLE GROSS MARGINS FOR FULL YEAR.​.‍NOW EXPECT HALF YEAR HEADLINE PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO BE AROUND £78M (H1 2017: £55.1M)​.ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC - "EXPECT TO SEE A MORE EVEN DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS BETWEEN H1 AND H2 IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR."​.

Electrocomponents says Q1 underlying revenue growth up 13 pct

July 3 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc ::Trading update for its Q1 ended 30 June 2017.Have made a strong start to year to march 2018, with an acceleration in revenue growth and improved profits.Q1 underlying revenue growth accelerated to 13 pct with all regions seeing double-digit underlying revenue growth.Constant currency revenue growth, not adjusted for trading days, closer to 10 pct.Acceleration in Q1 revenue growth has been driven by an increase in growth in Europe and Asia.Asia and Americas in particular, saw strong double-digit growth against a period of weak trading comparatives.Also seeing higher variable and incentive costs associated with faster revenue growth.Exceptional charge of around 4 mln stg in first half of year to march 2018.

Electrocomponents sees full-year results ahead of previous expectations

Electrocomponents Plc : Trading update . Our results for full year ended 31 march 2017 to be ahead of our previous expectations . Q4 revenue growth accelerated to 8 pct leading to revenue growth of 5 pct for full year . Revenues in quarter have also benefitted from a more favourable competitive environment in quarter. . RS Pro, our own-brand business, which accounts for around 12 pct of revenues saw revenue growth of around 5 pct in q4. . Ecommerce, which represents around 60 pct of revenues saw revenue growth of around 8 pct in q4, broadly in line with group growth rate. . Expect a similar year-on-year percentage point improvement in full-year gross margin to that seen in first-half gross margin. . Continue to make good progress on our cost initiatives and are on track to deliver £18 million of net savings in year to march 2017 . Fy 2017 revenue and profits have seen a significant benefit from foreign exchange .Fy 2018 we expect to see an adverse impact on revenues and profits from fewer trading days compared with fy 2017.

Electrocomponents names new product and supplier management head

Electrocomponents Plc : Appointment of Thomas Nowak as president, product and supplier management .Nowak will join company on July 1 as a member of executive management team, reporting directly to CEO Lindsley Ruth.

Electrocomponents says first-half profit jumps

Electrocomponents Plc : 2017 half-year financial results . H1 revenues 706.3 mln stg versus 626.5 mln stg up 12.7 pct . H1 gross margins improved 0.3 pct points driven by initiatives on pricing and discounting discipline . RS Pro, (12.6 pct of revenues) with 6.6 pct growth in H1 . 2017 cost savings ahead of plan: 13 mln stg delivered in H1 Raising march 2017 savings target to 18 mln stg versus 15 mln stg . Expect to deliver 30 mln stg of total annualised net savings by march 2018 previous guidance at least 25 mln stg . Interim dividend 5 pence per share .H1 pretax profit rose 174 pct to 54.5 mln stg.

Electrocomponents sees FY annualised net savings of at least 15 mln stg

Electrocomponents Plc : Trading statement . Says in Q1, group underlying sales growth (1) was 1 pct . Says RS Pro, which represents 12.8 pct of revenues saw growth accelerate to 7 pct . Says remain confident of making further good progress in current year . Says gross margins improved, with Q1 margins rising by 0.3 pct points year on year as management initiatives on price . Says northern Europe continued to perform well, with UK seeing growth throughout period . Says too early to know impact of Brexit vote on UK and global economy .Says as anticipated saw a slower second half to quarter given a particularly strong comparator in southern and central Europe in June.