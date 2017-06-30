ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid

June 30 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp ::TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid.Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation.ECN Capital Corp - may purchase its common shares at its discretion during period commencing on July 5, 2017 and ending on earlier of July 4, 2018.ECN Capital - bid will be funded using existing cash resources, and any common shares repurchased by company under bid will be cancelled.

Flexpoint Ford announces sale of service finance company to ECN Capital Corp

June 8 (Reuters) - Ecn Capital Corp :Press release - Flexpoint Ford, LLC announces the sale of service finance company to ECN Capital Corp..Flexpoint ford LLC - following transaction, service finance company will operate as a subsidiary of ecn capital.

ECN Capital to acquire Service Finance Holdings

June 8 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp :ECN Capital signs definitive agreement to acquire Service Finance Holdings.ECN Capital Corp says under terms of agreement, ECN Capital will pay C$410 million (US$304 million) in cash for service finance.ECN Capital -on pro forma basis, acquisition will be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share and return on equity in 2017 and beyond.ECN Capital Corp -in addition, ECN Capital has agreed to a deferred purchase price earn-out plan with founders.ECN Capital Corp says transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017.

ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering

May 15 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp ::ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering.ECN -net proceeds are expected to be used to originate and finance, directly and indirectly, finance assets, to fund future acquisitions.ECN - underwriters agreed to buy 4 million cumulative 5-year minimum rate reset preferred shares, series c at a price of $25.00 per share.

ECN Capital $0.05 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q1-2017

May 11 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp ::ECN Capital reports $0.05 in after tax adjusted eps in q1-2017.ECN Capital Corp says book value per common share as at march 31, 2017 was $4.75 versus $4.47 as at end of previous three-month period.ECN Capital -originations for three-month period ending march 31, 2017 were $398.2 million versus $533.8 million for previous three-month period ending December 31, 2016.ECN Capital Corp says total earning assets under management on a continuing basis as at march 31, 2017 were $5.7 billion, versus $6.2 billion as at December 31, 2016.ECN Capital Corp says s board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per outstanding common share.

ECN Capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016

ECN Capital Corp : Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share . ECN Capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016 . Total earning assets under management as at December 31, 2016 were $7.9 billion versus $7.5 billion as at September 30, 2016 . Book value per common share as at December 31, 2016 was $4.47 versus $4.42 as at end of previous three-month period . In quarter, company recorded a one-time charge of $13.2 million relating to separation and restructuring of ECN Further company coverage: [ECN.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business

PNC Financial Services Group Inc : PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business . PNC Financial Services Group Inc - acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share .PNC Financial Services Group Inc- transaction is currently expected to be completed in Q2 of 2017.

Infor Acquisition Corp. Announces ECN Capital's Fair Market Value

Infor Acquisition Corp :Element Financial board determined that aggregate fair market value of ECN Capital is $1.707 billion, or $4.41 per share of ECN Capital.

ECN Capital says establishes dividend policy

ECN Capital Corp : An initial dividend policy for ECN Capital based on an annual dividend of $0.04 per common share .ECN capital establishes dividend policy, receives investment grade ratings and affirms $4.41 per share fair market value.