ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO)

June 30 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp ::TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid.Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation.ECN Capital Corp - may purchase its common shares at its discretion during period commencing on July 5, 2017 and ending on earlier of July 4, 2018.ECN Capital - bid will be funded using existing cash resources, and any common shares repurchased by company under bid will be cancelled.
Full Article
June 8 (Reuters) - Ecn Capital Corp :Press release - Flexpoint Ford, LLC announces the sale of service finance company to ECN Capital Corp..Flexpoint ford LLC - following transaction, service finance company will operate as a subsidiary of ecn capital.
Full Article
June 8 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp :ECN Capital signs definitive agreement to acquire Service Finance Holdings.ECN Capital Corp says under terms of agreement, ECN Capital will pay C$410 million (US$304 million) in cash for service finance.ECN Capital -on pro forma basis, acquisition will be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share and return on equity in 2017 and beyond.ECN Capital Corp -in addition, ECN Capital has agreed to a deferred purchase price earn-out plan with founders.ECN Capital Corp says transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017.
Full Article
May 15 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp ::ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering.ECN -net proceeds are expected to be used to originate and finance, directly and indirectly, finance assets, to fund future acquisitions.ECN - underwriters agreed to buy 4 million cumulative 5-year minimum rate reset preferred shares, series c at a price of $25.00 per share.
Full Article
May 11 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp ::ECN Capital reports $0.05 in after tax adjusted eps in q1-2017.ECN Capital Corp says book value per common share as at march 31, 2017 was $4.75 versus $4.47 as at end of previous three-month period.ECN Capital -originations for three-month period ending march 31, 2017 were $398.2 million versus $533.8 million for previous three-month period ending December 31, 2016.ECN Capital Corp says total earning assets under management on a continuing basis as at march 31, 2017 were $5.7 billion, versus $6.2 billion as at December 31, 2016.ECN Capital Corp says s board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per outstanding common share.
Full Article
ECN Capital Corp : Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share . ECN Capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016 . Total earning assets under management as at December 31, 2016 were $7.9 billion versus $7.5 billion as at September 30, 2016 . Book value per common share as at December 31, 2016 was $4.47 versus $4.42 as at end of previous three-month period . In quarter, company recorded a one-time charge of $13.2 million relating to separation and restructuring of ECN Further company coverage: [ECN.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).
Full Article
PNC Financial Services Group Inc : PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business . PNC Financial Services Group Inc - acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share .PNC Financial Services Group Inc- transaction is currently expected to be completed in Q2 of 2017.
Full Article
Infor Acquisition Corp :Element Financial board determined that aggregate fair market value of ECN Capital is $1.707 billion, or $4.41 per share of ECN Capital.
Full Article
ECN Capital Corp : An initial dividend policy for ECN Capital based on an annual dividend of $0.04 per common share .ECN capital establishes dividend policy, receives investment grade ratings and affirms $4.41 per share fair market value.
Full Article