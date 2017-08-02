Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)
288.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.35 (-0.81%)
Rs290.55
Rs291.00
Rs291.40
Rs286.50
511,582
2,956,075
Rs301.00
Rs82.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds
June 7 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
May 17 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services says IRDAI accept 2nd stage approval for setting up general insurance co
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services says Spire Investment Advisors cuts stake in co by 4.66 pct
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services says First Carlyle Venture Mauritius sells entire 8.19 pct stake
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services Dec-qtr consol profit up about 46 pct
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services says Canada's CDPQ, Edelweiss enter partnership agreement
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement . Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india . Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country .Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies. Full Article
Edelweiss Financial Services says Edelweiss group to buy Ambit Alpha Fund
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities
* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage: