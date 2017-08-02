Edition:
United States

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

288.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.35 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs290.55
Open
Rs291.00
Day's High
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs286.50
Volume
511,582
Avg. Vol
2,956,075
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 12:18am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :June quarter consol net PAT 2.01 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 18.98 billion rupees.Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 09:10am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Says ECL Finance issues maiden perpetual bonds.Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion.  Full Article

India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 01:18am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total revenue 19.38 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.30 rupees per share.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services says IRDAI accept 2nd stage approval for setting up general insurance co
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 04:10am EDT 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss Financial Services says IRDAI accept registration application form IRDA /R2, for setting up general insurance co in India.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 09:26am EDT 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited .Says aimin will become unit of ecap and co.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services says Spire Investment Advisors cuts stake in co by 4.66 pct
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 01:38am EDT 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Says Spire Investment Advisors LLP cuts stake in co by 4.66 percent to 0.39 percent.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services says First Carlyle Venture Mauritius sells entire 8.19 pct stake
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 04:00am EST 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss Financial Services - First Carlyle Venture Mauritius sells entire 8.19 percent stake in co.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services Dec-qtr consol profit up about 46 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 02:18am EST 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 16.05 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 13.41 billion rupees . Says re-appointed Rashesh Shah as MD, CEO .Says decalred interim dividend of INR 1 per share.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services says Canada's CDPQ, Edelweiss enter partnership agreement
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 01:31am EDT 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement . Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india . Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country .Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services says Edelweiss group to buy Ambit Alpha Fund
Wednesday, 21 Sep 2016 11:17pm EDT 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss group to acquire Ambit Alpha Fund.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd News

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities

* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:

» More EDEL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials