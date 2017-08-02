Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :June quarter consol net PAT 2.01 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 18.98 billion rupees.Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees.

Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds

June 7 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Says ECL Finance issues maiden perpetual bonds.Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion.

India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total revenue 19.38 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.30 rupees per share.

Edelweiss Financial Services says IRDAI accept 2nd stage approval for setting up general insurance co

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss Financial Services says IRDAI accept registration application form IRDA /R2, for setting up general insurance co in India.

Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited .Says aimin will become unit of ecap and co.

Edelweiss Financial Services says Spire Investment Advisors cuts stake in co by 4.66 pct

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Says Spire Investment Advisors LLP cuts stake in co by 4.66 percent to 0.39 percent.

Edelweiss Financial Services says First Carlyle Venture Mauritius sells entire 8.19 pct stake

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss Financial Services - First Carlyle Venture Mauritius sells entire 8.19 percent stake in co.

Edelweiss Financial Services Dec-qtr consol profit up about 46 pct

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 16.05 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 13.41 billion rupees . Says re-appointed Rashesh Shah as MD, CEO .Says decalred interim dividend of INR 1 per share.

Edelweiss Financial Services says Canada's CDPQ, Edelweiss enter partnership agreement

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement . Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india . Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country .Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies.

Edelweiss Financial Services says Edelweiss group to buy Ambit Alpha Fund

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss group to acquire Ambit Alpha Fund.