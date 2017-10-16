Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Edenred acquires Vasa Slovensko

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EDENRED SA ::ACQUISITION OF VASA SLOVENSKO‍​.ACQUISITION OF VASA SLOVENSKO MAKES EDENRED THE MARKET LEADER IN MEAL VOUCHERS IN SLOVAKIA.EDENRED SAYS ACQUIRES EMPLOYEE BENEFITS COMPANY IN SLOVAKIA​.THIS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE ON THE NET RESULT AS OF 2018‍​.

Edenred to develop IATA EasyPay system in more than 70 countries

July 20 (Reuters) - Edenred ::REG-EDENRED S.A.: EDENRED CHOSEN BY IATA TO DEVELOP IATA EASYPAY SYSTEM IN MORE THAN 70 COUNTRIES.‍IATA EASYPAY WHICH WILL BE EXCLUSIVELY MANAGED BY EDENRED IN MORE THAN 70 COUNTRIES AT END OF A PROGRESSIVE 3 YEAR-LONG DEPLOYMENT PHASE​.

Edenred announces 500 million euros bond issue

Edenred : Successful 500 million euros ($540.35 million) bond issue .Announces success of its 500 million euros 10-year 1.875 pct bond issue.

Edenred proposes 2016 dividend at 0.62 euros per share

Edenred SA :Proposes 2016 dividend at 0.62 euros ($0.66) per share.

French group Edenred reports higher profits, confident over 2017

Edenred : 2016 annual results strong growth in earnings ebit up to a record high . Operating revenue eur 1,073 million +8.3% . Operating ebit margin up1.1 points to 28.3% . Net profit, group share up 1.9% to eur 180 million . Recommended dividend of eur 0.62 per share, representing a payout ratio of 80% . Confident as we move into 2017 . Edenred - expects its performance in 2017 to be in line with medium-term targets of its three-year strategic plan 'fast forward' . Edenred - expects continued strong growth of its business in Europe in 2017 . Edenred - Latam should evolve broadly in line with 2016, with robust growth in Mexico despite emerging macroeconomic uncertainties Further company coverage: [EDEN.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Colony sold entire Edenred stake for around 500 million euros - source

Edenred Sa :Colony's Colday E sold its entire Edenred stake for around 500 million euros ($533.65 million)- source close to the matter.

Colony sold 5.68 pct of Edenred at 19.41 euros/shr per share in private placement

: Colony Capital'S Colday E says sold 5.68 pct of Edenred capital via accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investorsat at 19.41 euros/shr . Colday E says the sale is worth 257.5 million euros . Colday E says that following the transaction it no longer holds any shares in Edenred. .On Thursday Colday E had said it had already sold 5.53 pct of Edenred off-market to an unnamed investor..

Colday E sells its remaining stake in Edenred

Colday E: Sells its remaining stake in Edenred . Sale of 13,268,896 shares in Edenred, representing 5.68 pct of its share capital, at a price of 19.41 euros per share . Total amount of 257.5 million euros Further company coverage: [EDEN.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Edenred increases stake in UTA to 51 pct

Edenred : Edenred is increasing its stake in UTA to 51 pct by exercising its call option on 17 pct of company's capital . Edenred now manages 2.6 million fuel cards and toll solutions and close to 6 billion liters of fuel . Is exercising call option enabling it to acquire, from two founding families, 17 pct of capital of Union Tank Eckstein (UTA) . Already holds a 34 pct interest in company Union Tank Eckstein (UTA) . Transaction that will be accretive to earnings from 2017 . We are targeting an annual volume of more than 9 billion liters of fuel by 2020, compared with 3.3 billion in 2015 and close to 6 billion in 2016, including UTA - ceo . UTA will be fully consolidated in Edenred's financial statements as of Jan. 1, 2017 .Acquisition of additional 17 pct of UTA's capital, for around 83 million euros, is expected to have accretive impact of around 5 pct on 2017 net profit group share.

Edenred says ICSID ruled in its favor in Hungarian arbitration case

Edenred SA : Arbitration ruling from the ICSID delivered in Edenred's favor in Hungary .Decision delivered at outcome of proceedings is favorable to Edenred, and hungarian state is ordered to pay edenred an award of approximately 23 million euros ($24.1 million), excluding interest.