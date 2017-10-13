Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paladin Energy says long term supply agreement termination notice given by EDF

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Paladin Energy Ltd ::Termination by EDF of the LTSA.‍EDF has given notice terminating long term supply agreement on basis that PEL failed to repay about US$277m by Oct. 9.

EDF to announce interim dividend decision in November

Oct 4 (Reuters) - EDF ::* EDF intends to submit to its Board of Directors a decision on a 2017 interim dividend in November 2017.

Lucibel commercial partnership between Lucibel and EDF's subsidiary Citelum‍​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - LUCIBEL SA :COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN LUCIBEL AND EDF'S SUBSIDIARY CITELUM‍​.

EDF: end of Fessenheim power allocation contract with Switzerland's CNP

Sept 12 (Reuters) - EDF ::* EDF acknowledges the decision of the Swiss company Centrales Nucléaires en Participations SA (CNP) to terminate the contract whereby it is entitled to a percentage of the energy generated by the Fessenheim nuclear power plant (Haut-Rhin), a measure open to CNP under the contractual documentation.* Contract will come to an end on 31 December 2017.* EDF says financial impact of the termination of this generation allocation contract is not significant for the group.

Alpiq: contract for procurement of electricity from Fessenheim nuclear power plant to be terminated

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG ::CONTRACT FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF ELECTRICITY FROM THE FESSENHEIM NUCLEAR POWER PLANT TO BE TERMINATED.THE CONTRACT AND THE ASSOCIATED RIGHTS WILL END ON 31 DECEMBER 2017‍​.

EDF Energies Nouvelles, Canadian Solar in Brazil power project deal

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energies Nouvelles /Canadian Solar ::* EDF Energies Nouvelles and Canadian Solar Inc announce partnership on 92.5 MWp Pirapora III photovoltaic project in Brazil.* Sale of 80% interest in the project by Canadian Solar to EDF EN do Brasil, EDF Energies Nouvelles’ local subsidiary.* Pirapora III project has started construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q4 2017 .* Canadian Solar is supplying modules for the project from its 380 MWp modules factory established in Brazil to support the local market .* EDF EN do Brasil will manage both the construction and operations phases of the project.* Project will generate 188 GWh per year and contribute towards the country’s goal of obtaining 23% of its energy from non-hydro renewable sources by 2030 .

EDF announces new leadership roles at EDF Energy

July 27 (Reuters) - Edf :Stuart Crooks will take charge of hinkley point c project now that it has entered fully into its construction phase.Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson takes on newly created role to oversee edf energy's future nuclear new build development projects, sizewell c and bradwell b.

EDF Energies Nouvelles Group holds 87.5 pct stake in Futuren

July 20 (Reuters) - FUTUREN SA ::FOLLOWING SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER, EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES GROUP HOLDS AN 87.5% STAKE IN FUTUREN'S SHARE CAPITAL.

EDF buys 600 MW of wind power pipeline in UK

July 13 (Reuters) - EDF ::* EDF Energy Renewables (EDF ER), the UK subsidiary of EDF.* The sites in Scotland have a potential installed capacity of 600 MW..* EDF says acquisition underlines EDF Group's ambition to double its renewable energy capacity by 2030, under its CAP 2030 strategy.

EDF's renewables arm has bought Offshore Wind Solutions (OWS)

July 5 (Reuters) - EDF ::Has reinforced presence in Germany with acquisition of Offshore Wind Solutions (OWS), a German renewables services provider, the CEO of EDF Renewable Energies Antoine Cahuzac said on Wednesday..