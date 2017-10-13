Edition:
Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)

EDF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

11.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
€11.19
Open
€11.25
Day's High
€11.30
Day's Low
€11.08
Volume
2,396,623
Avg. Vol
3,310,428
52-wk High
€11.30
52-wk Low
€7.33

Paladin Energy says long term supply agreement termination notice given by EDF
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 04:33am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Paladin Energy Ltd ::Termination by EDF of the LTSA.‍EDF has given notice terminating long term supply agreement on basis that PEL failed to repay about US$277m by Oct. 9.  Full Article

EDF to announce interim dividend decision in November
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 02:30am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - EDF ::* EDF intends to submit to its Board of Directors a decision on a 2017 interim dividend in November 2017.  Full Article

Lucibel commercial partnership between Lucibel and EDF's subsidiary Citelum‍​
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 12:54pm EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - LUCIBEL SA :COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN LUCIBEL AND EDF'S SUBSIDIARY CITELUM‍​.  Full Article

EDF: end of Fessenheim power allocation contract with Switzerland's CNP
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 01:20am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - EDF ::* EDF acknowledges the decision of the Swiss company Centrales Nucléaires en Participations SA (CNP) to terminate the contract whereby it is entitled to a percentage of the energy generated by the Fessenheim nuclear power plant (Haut-Rhin), a measure open to CNP under the contractual documentation.* Contract will come to an end on 31 December 2017.* EDF says financial impact of the termination of this generation allocation contract is not significant for the group.  Full Article

Alpiq: contract for procurement of electricity from Fessenheim nuclear power plant to be terminated
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 01:09am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG ::CONTRACT FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF ELECTRICITY FROM THE FESSENHEIM NUCLEAR POWER PLANT TO BE TERMINATED.THE CONTRACT AND THE ASSOCIATED RIGHTS WILL END ON 31 DECEMBER 2017‍​.  Full Article

EDF Energies Nouvelles, Canadian Solar in Brazil power project deal
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 03:18am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energies Nouvelles /Canadian Solar ::* EDF Energies Nouvelles and Canadian Solar Inc announce partnership on 92.5 MWp Pirapora III photovoltaic project in Brazil.* Sale of 80% interest in the project by Canadian Solar to EDF EN do Brasil, EDF Energies Nouvelles’ local subsidiary.* Pirapora III project has started construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in Q4 2017 .* Canadian Solar is supplying modules for the project from its 380 MWp modules factory established in Brazil to support the local market .* EDF EN do Brasil will manage both the construction and operations phases of the project.* Project will generate 188 GWh per year and contribute towards the country’s goal of obtaining 23% of its energy from non-hydro renewable sources by 2030 .  Full Article

EDF announces new leadership roles at EDF Energy
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 12:40pm EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Edf :Stuart Crooks will take charge of hinkley point c project now that it has entered fully into its construction phase.Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson takes on newly created role to oversee edf energy's future nuclear new build development projects, sizewell c and bradwell b.  Full Article

EDF Energies Nouvelles Group holds 87.5 pct stake in Futuren
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 12:04pm EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - FUTUREN SA ::FOLLOWING SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER, EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES GROUP HOLDS AN 87.5% STAKE IN FUTUREN'S SHARE CAPITAL.  Full Article

EDF buys 600 MW of wind power pipeline in UK
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 02:54am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - EDF ::* EDF Energy Renewables (EDF ER), the UK subsidiary of EDF.* The sites in Scotland have a potential installed capacity of 600 MW..* EDF says acquisition underlines EDF Group's ambition to double its renewable energy capacity by 2030, under its CAP 2030 strategy.  Full Article

EDF's renewables arm has bought Offshore Wind Solutions (OWS)
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 09:01am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - EDF ::Has reinforced presence in Germany with acquisition of Offshore Wind Solutions (OWS), a German renewables services provider, the CEO of EDF Renewable Energies Antoine Cahuzac said on Wednesday..  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

