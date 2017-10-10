Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ENDEAVOUR SILVER SAYS PRODUCED 1.3 MLN OZ SILVER AND 13,648 OZ GOLD IN Q3 2017​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp ::ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - ‍SILVER PRODUCTION IN Q3 2017 WAS 1,262,064 OUNCES FROM COMPANY'S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO​.ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - ‍PRODUCTION WAS SLIGHTLY LOWER IN Q3, 2017 COMPARED TO Q3, 2016 DUE TO OPERATING ISSUES AT GUANACEVI MINE, NOW MOSTLY RESOLVED​.ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP- ‍ GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q3 WAS 13,648 OUNCES FROM COMPANY'S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO​.ENDEAVOUR SILVER-"‍GUANACEVÍ MINE PERFORMANCE IS NOW REBOUNDING WITH GRADES UP IN Q3&FORECASTED THROUGHPUT UP FOR Q4, TARGETING 1000 TPD BY YEAR-END"​.ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP- ‍ Q3 SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 2.2 MILLION OUNCES USING A 70:1 SILVER:GOLD RATIO FROM CO'S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO​.

Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp :Says estimates production to range from 800 to 900 Tonnes/Day at Guanacevi in H2.Endeavour silver reports financial results for second quarter, 2017; updates on development projects and 2017 guidance.Q2 revenue fell 27 percent to $32.7 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.00.Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly ‍realized Silver price increased 4% to $17.16 per ounce (Oz) sold​.Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly Silver production decreased 26% to 1,143,788 Oz​.Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly ‍gold production decreased 17% to 13,058 Oz​.Says ‍bullion inventory at quarter-end included 226,437 Oz Silver and 631 Oz Gold​.Says ‍financial performance in Q2, 2017 was impacted by lower production and increased exploration and development activities​.Says ‍Guanaceví mine continued to lag behind plan in quarter​.Says ‍concluded that Guanacevi will not meet its planned production this year​.Says ‍2017 Silver production now expected to be in range of 4.8-5.2 million Oz and Gold production is expected be in 49,100-51,200 Oz range​.Says sees 2017 ‍Silver equivalent production is forecast to be 8.5-9.0 million Oz​.Says ‍reducing consolidated production guidance and raising consolidated cost guidance for year​.Says sees Guanacevi generating 1.0 to 1.1 million Silver Ounces and 2,100 to 2,200 Gold Ounces in second half of 2017 ​.

Endeavour Silver says produced 13,058 oz gold in Q2

July 12 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp :Endeavour Silver produces 1,143,788 oz silver and 13,058 oz gold (2.1 million oz silver equivalents) in the second quarter, 2017.Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍production was lower in Q2, 2017 compared to Q2, 2016 due to differences in annual mine plans​.Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍Q2 silver production decreased 26 percent to 1.1 million oz​.Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍bullion inventory at quarter-end included 226,437 oz silver and 631 oz gold​.Endeavour Silver Corp - concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 50,644 oz silver and 890 oz gold.Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 gold oz sold down 20% to 12,294.Endeavour Silver Corp- ‍Q2 gold production decreased 17% to 13,058 oz​.Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍Guanaceví mine continues to lag behind plan​.Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 silver oz sold down 34 pct to 988,821 oz.Endeavour Silver Corp - internal review initiated for ‍Guanaceví mine to identify additional actions needed to improve tonnes, grades, production​.Endeavour Silver Corp - ‍at Bolañitos, silver grades improved but remained below plan due to grade variations in ll-Asunción vein​.

Endeavour Silver Q1 earnings per share $0.05

May 3 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp ::Endeavour Silver reports first quarter, 2017 financial results; conference call at 9am pdt (12pm edt) today.Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $36.4 million.Q1 earnings per share $0.05.Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz.Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz.Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold oz sold down 26% to 11,290 oz.

Endeavour Silver says qtrly gold production fell 27 pct

Endeavour Silver Corp - : Endeavour Silver produces 1,076,974 oz silver and 11,724 oz gold (1.9 million oz silver equivalents) in the first quarter, 2017 . Production in 2017 is expected to rise throughout year . Says production was lower in q1, 2017 compared to q1, 2016 due to significant differences in annual mine plans . Q1 silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz . Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 116,108 oz silver and 292 oz gold . Guanaceví mine operations "are expected to slowly improve in 2017" . Qtrly gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz . From a production standpoint, we are still "recovering" from reduced mine development and operational challenges we faced in 2016 .At El Cubo, grades and production are expected to improve in q2, 2017.

Endeavour sees FY17 gold production in 50,000-53,000 oz range

Endeavour Silver Corp : Endeavour Silver provides production and cost guidance for 2017 . Endeavour Silver Corp sees 2017 gold production is expected be in 50,000-53,000 oz range . In 2017, Endeavour plans to invest $43.3 million on capital projects at three operating mines . Endeavour Silver - management approved additional 2.5 km of development, budgeted at $7.1 million, to access 2 new ore bodies currently not in production . Endeavour Silver Corp - silver production is expected to be in range of 5.2-5.7 million oz for FY .Endeavour Silver-cash costs,net of gold by-product credits, expected to be $6.50-$7.50 per oz of silver produced in 2017, comparable to first 3 qtrs of 2016.

Endeavour Silver reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Endeavour Silver Corp : Qtrly realized silver price increased 1% to $16.54 per ounce (oz) sold . Qtrly gold production increased 17% to 15,649 oz . Raised 2016 production guidance to 9.0 million to 9.8 million oz silver equivalent . For Q2 ended June 30, 2016, company generated revenue totaling $44.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 . Qtrly silver production decreased 14% to 1,551,851 oz .Increased capital budget to $17.4 million and exploration budget to $10.1 million to accelerate growth projects for 2016.

Endeavour Silver Corp announces offering of up to $40 million

Endeavour Silver Corp:Announces offering of up to $40 million.Net proceeds will be used to advance exploration and development of Company's Terronera project with further drilling, engineering and related work.