Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining says remain on track to becoming a +800,000 ounce per/year gold producer

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp :Endeavour Mining- remain on track to becoming a +800,000 ounce per/year gold producer with group AISC below $800/ounce, mine lives above 10 yrs by 2019​.

Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd :Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement.Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍ is intended that trading in Avnel shares on Toronto Stock Exchange will be halted at close of trading on September 15, 2017​.Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍it is anticipated that Avnel will be delisted from TSX at close of trading on September 18, 2017​.Avnel Gold Mining - ‍scheme will become effective upon court order being filed with guernsey registry, which is expected to take place on Sept 18, 2017​.

Avnel Gold mining shareholders approve acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corp

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd :Avnel Gold Mining Limited's shareholders approve acquisition of Avnel by Endeavour Mining Corporation.89% of holders of record of scheme shares voted at meeting being cast in favour of scheme​.

Endeavour Mining reports Q2 2017 results

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp :Endeavour reports q2-2017 results; on-track to meet full year guidance.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11.Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Endeavour Mining Corp says production of 152koz in q2 and 311koz for h1, on track to meet fy-2017 guidance of 600-640koz.Endeavour Mining Corp says aisc of $897/oz in Q2 and $901/oz for H1, on track to meet FY-2017 guidance of $860-905/oz.

Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

June 29 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd :Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline.Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction values Avnel at $122 million.Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction will be value accretive on a net asset value basis to Endeavour shareholders.Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction.Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍Endeavour also intends to launch a new exploration program to capture additional potential​.Avnel Gold Mining Ltd says Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held.

Endeavour Mining to buy Avnel for $122 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp ::Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline.Transaction values avnel at US$ 122m (C$ 159m).Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction.Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held.Number of Endeavour shares to be issued under scheme will be approximately 7 million.Co to have about 103.6 million ordinary shares in issue, with former avnel shareholders holding about 6.8% of co's pro forma share capital.

Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement

June 2 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp ::Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement.Endeavour Mining -board and La Mancha Holding s.à r.l. Have agreed to amend standstill and lock-up provisions under its investor rights agreement.Endeavour Mining -announced amendment permits la mancha to purchase additional co's shares up to maximum level of 33% and to dispose of its Endeavour shares.Endeavour Mining -La Mancha has not indicated any intention to dispose of or reduce its strategic stake in Endeavour and remains supportive of growth strategy.Endeavour Mining Corp says amended standstill restriction will expire, as initially agreed, on November 27, 2017.Endeavour Mining-under original agreement, standstill restriction prevented La Mancha from exceeding ownership level of 30% for 2 yrs from nov 27, 2015.Endeavour Mining Corp -under original agreement, lock-up prevented La Mancha from disposing of Endeavour shares for period of 2 yrs from Nov 27, 2015.

Endeavour obtains further support from La Mancha through private placement

April 17 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp ::Endeavour obtains further support from La Mancha through a private placement.Endeavour Mining- largest shareholder La Mancha holding exercised anti-dilution right to re-increase stake from 28.1% to initial 29.9%.Endeavour Mining Corp - exercised its anti-dilution right to re-increase its stake by means of a C$63.4 million private placement.Endeavour Mining Corp- proceeds of placement intended to be used for potential development of Ity CIL project and co's long-term exploration program.Endeavour Mining Corp - pursuant to placement, La Mancha will acquire 2.6 million common shares of Endeavour at C$24.62 per common share.

Endeavour Mining gets in-principle agreement from Côte d'Ivoire govt to increase Ity mine stake

Endeavour Mining Corp : Endeavour receives an in-principle agreement from the government of Côte d'Ivoire to increase its Ity ownership to 80% . Commercial terms of transaction remain to be finalized .Confirms received an in-principle agreement from government of Cote d'Ivoire to increase its stake in Ity mine from 55% to 80%.

Endeavour Mining reports Q4 loss per share $0.57

Endeavour Mining Corporation : Posts record 2016 results . Qtrly production of 175koz, up 20% over previous quarter . Qtrly loss per share $0.57 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44 . Production,AISC are expected to remain stable in 2017 between 75,000 - 80,000 ounces produced with an AISC between $740-780 per ounce . Sees FY group-wide production 600,000 koz - 640,000 koz . Cost reduction will continue to be main focus in 2017, with aisc expected to decrease to $950-990/oz .Tabakoto production is expected to decrease slightly in 2017 to 150-160koz.