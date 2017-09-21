Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp :Element Fleet announces appointment of Brian Tobin as chairman.Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍outgoing chairman, Richard Venn, will remain a member of board​.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp :Element Fleet Management - sale of US$23 million of Element Rail Leasing II LLP 2016-1 Class B notes for an amount exceeding current book value of notes.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp ::Element Fleet announces $138 million non-core asset sale.Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍sale of approximately 60% of its heavy-duty U.S. truck portfolio​.Element Fleet Management Corp - following this sale, non-core assets have decreased to approximately 7% of Element's total asset base.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp :Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share C$0.18.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July 24 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp EFN.TO:Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍intention to segment financial reporting of core, non-core assets, optimize capital structure and enhance governance.​.Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍"will review and engage in opportunities to optimize value of its non-core assets"​.Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍board intends to appoint at least two additional independent directors before end of 2017​.

June 8 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp :Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid.Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources.Element Fleet Management Corp - co may repurchase on open market up to 38.6 million common shares of corporation.

May 10 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp : :Element Fleet Management reports q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $100 million.Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share C$0.24.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Element fleet management corp qtrly service and other revenue of $143.3 million grew on a sequential quarter basis by 2.2pct.Element Fleet Management Corp qtrly net interest and rental revenue declined sequentially to $90.9 million.

Element Fleet Management Corp : Element fleet management appoints chief financial officer . Appointment of Samir Zabaneh as chief financial officer of company effective immediately .Element Fleet Management Corp says most recently Zabaneh was chief financial officer of heartland payment systems.

Celadon Group Inc : Celadon Group announces closing of joint venture with Element Fleet Management .Has entered into a joint venture agreement with unit of Element Fleet Management.