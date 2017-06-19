Enerflex Ltd (EFX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enerflex to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression

June 19 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd -:Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million.Enerflex Ltd - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to eps.Enerflex Ltd - transaction will be financed through drawings on our credit facility and cash on hand.Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression, Llc.

Enerflex Q1 earnings per share $0.28

May 4 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd ::Enerflex reports first quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend.Qtrly earnings per share $0.28.Qtrly revenue $354.8 million versus $271.7 million.Enerflex Ktd - in quarter, recorded bookings of $318.7 million, increase of 390% compared to $65.0 million recorded in Q1 of 2016.Enerflex Ltd - "continues to see a strong bookings trend after end of quarter with approximately $250 million of bookings recorded already during Q2".Q1 end backlog $692.2 million versus $334.9 million.

Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54

Enerflex Ltd : Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend . Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54 . Says Q4 recorded bookings of $262.2 million, a 53.7% increase compared to $170.6 million recorded in Q4 of 2015 . Qtrly revenue C$343.4 million versus C$358.5 million . Q4 revenue view c$315.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Engineered systems backlog in Q4 2016 was $621.4 million, up 45.5% .Enerflex Ltd - expect bookings to exceed $190 million in North America for Q1 of 2017.

Enerflex posts qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.23

Enerflex Ltd : Enerflex reports third quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend . Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23 . Engineered systems backlog at september 30, 2016 was $574.5 million, a 34.5 pct increase compared to december 31, 2015 . Qtrly bookings of $371.7 million, a 56.6 pct increase . Qtrly revenue $262.4 million versus $425.2 million . On november 1, 2016, additional restructuring actions in gas drive business were announced . Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23 . Additional restructuring actions include closure of central services distribution facility in Leduc, relocation of a branch in Red Deer .Costs of restructuring actions will be recognized during quarter ended december 31, 2016.

Enerflex Ltd announces $100 mln bought deal financing

Enerflex Ltd: Enerflex Ltd announces $100 million bought deal financing . Net proceeds of offering will be used by company to fund balance of 2016 and 2017 capital expenditure program among others .Underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.8 million common shares of enerflex at a price of $12.85 per common share.

Enerflex reports Q4 and year end 2015 financial results; job cuts during the quarter

Enerflex Ltd:Reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results Q4 revenue C$358.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$373.5 million.Says actions taken during the quarter included a reduction of headcount by an additional 200.Says actions taken resulted in severance costs of $2.2 million.