Edition:
United States

Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)

EGIE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.47BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.15 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.62
Open
R$ 36.89
Day's High
R$ 36.92
Day's Low
R$ 36.45
Volume
992,900
Avg. Vol
930,811
52-wk High
R$ 41.21
52-wk Low
R$ 30.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tractebel Energia to propose corporate name change
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 07:32am EDT 

Tractebel Energia SA :Announced on Tuesday that at the general meeting of shareholders its board of directors would propose to change the company's name to Engie Brasil Energia SA.  Full Article

Fitch downgrades rating of Tractebel Energia on the global scale
Friday, 13 May 2016 10:00am EDT 

Tractebel Energia SA : Announced on Thursday that Fitch Ratings had downgraded its rating on the global scale to BB+ from BBB-, with negative outlook .Long-term rating on the national scale is confirmed at AAA(bra) with stable outlook.  Full Article

Tractebel Energia SA to propose dividend payment
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 04:43pm EDT 

Tractebel Energia SA:Says at the general meeting on April 14 it will propose dividend payment totaling 209 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.32 reais per ordinary share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Engie Brasil Energia SA News

Eletrobras sale terms may put off strategic bidders: Engie Brasil CEO

SAO PAULO The terms of the proposed privatization of Brazilian power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA known so far are likely to attract mainly financial sector buyers, Eduardo Sattamini, chief executive of Engie Brasil, said on Tuesday.

» More EGIE3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials