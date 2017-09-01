Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Eicher Motors August total motorcycles sales up 22 pct y-o-y

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd :August total motorcycles sales of 67977 units, up 22 percent.

India's Eicher Motors June-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 4.60 billion rupees versus profit 3.76 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 23.33 billion rupees versus 18.01 billion rupees year ago.

India's Eicher Motors July total motorcycles sales up 21 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd ::July total motorcycles sales of 64459 units, up 21 percent.

Royal Enfield extends GST benefits to those ready to implement on-road price revision on purchases from 17 June

June 15 (Reuters) - Royal Enfield ::Preemptively extending GST benefits to customers; ready to implement on-road price revision on purchases from 17 june on products where applicable.

India's Eicher Motors May total motorcycles sales up 25 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - India's Eicher Motors Ltd :May total motorcycles sales of 60,696 units, up 25 percent.

Eicher Polaris starts exports to Nepal

May 22 (Reuters) - Eicher Polaris Private Ltd::Eicher Polaris Private Ltd starts exports with Nepal.Co flagged-off its first lot of Multix from company's plant in Kukas industrial area in Jaipur.

India's Eicher Motors March-qtr consol profit up about 34 pct

May 5 (Reuters) - India's Eicher Motors Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 4.59 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total income from operations 21.33 billion rupees.Consol profit in march quarter last year was INR 3.43 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 17.29 billion.Recommended dividend of 100 rupees per share.

Eicher Motors Feb total motorcycles sales up 19 pct

Eicher Motors Ltd :February total motorcycles sales of 58,439 units, up 19 percent.

Eicher Motors Dec-qtr consol profit up about 50 pct

Eicher Motors Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 4.18 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 20.71 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.52 billion rupees.

Eicher Motors says promoter Vikram Lal disposes 10.11 pct stake in co to Simran Siddhartha Tara Benefit Trust

Eicher Motors Ltd :Promoter Vikram Lal disposes 10.11 percent stake in co to Simran Siddhartha Tara Benefit Trust.