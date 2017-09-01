Edition:
Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)

EICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

31,400.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-121.35 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs31,521.30
Open
Rs31,519.00
Day's High
Rs31,698.90
Day's Low
Rs31,400.00
Volume
3,589
Avg. Vol
40,884
52-wk High
Rs33,480.00
52-wk Low
Rs19,530.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Eicher Motors August total motorcycles sales up 22 pct y-o-y
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 02:16am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd :August total motorcycles sales of 67977 units, up 22 percent.  Full Article

India's Eicher Motors June-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:54am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 4.60 billion rupees versus profit 3.76 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 23.33 billion rupees versus 18.01 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Eicher Motors July total motorcycles sales up 21 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:45am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd ::July total motorcycles sales of 64459 units, up 21 percent.  Full Article

Royal Enfield extends GST benefits to those ready to implement on-road price revision on purchases from 17 June
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 05:43am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Royal Enfield ::Preemptively extending GST benefits to customers; ready to implement on-road price revision on purchases from 17 june on products where applicable.  Full Article

India's Eicher Motors May total motorcycles sales up 25 pct
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 12:44am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - India's Eicher Motors Ltd :May total motorcycles sales of 60,696 units, up 25 percent.  Full Article

Eicher Polaris starts exports to Nepal
Monday, 22 May 2017 03:29am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - Eicher Polaris Private Ltd::Eicher Polaris Private Ltd starts exports with Nepal.Co flagged-off its first lot of Multix from company's plant in Kukas industrial area in Jaipur.  Full Article

India's Eicher Motors March-qtr consol profit up about 34 pct
Friday, 5 May 2017 06:13am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - India's Eicher Motors Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 4.59 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total income from operations 21.33 billion rupees.Consol profit in march quarter last year was INR 3.43 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 17.29 billion.Recommended dividend of 100 rupees per share.  Full Article

Eicher Motors Feb total motorcycles sales up 19 pct
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 12:48am EST 

Eicher Motors Ltd :February total motorcycles sales of 58,439 units, up 19 percent.  Full Article

Eicher Motors Dec-qtr consol profit up about 50 pct
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 03:49am EST 

Eicher Motors Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 4.18 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 20.71 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.52 billion rupees.  Full Article

Eicher Motors says promoter Vikram Lal disposes 10.11 pct stake in co to Simran Siddhartha Tara Benefit Trust
Friday, 30 Dec 2016 07:58am EST 

Eicher Motors Ltd :Promoter Vikram Lal disposes 10.11 percent stake in co to Simran Siddhartha Tara Benefit Trust.  Full Article

