E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd (EIDP.NS)

E.I.D-Parry (India) posts June-qtr loss

Aug 4 (Reuters) - E.I.D-parry (India) Ltd ::June quarter net loss 183.7 million rupees versus profit 253.4 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 5.25 billion rupees versus 5.93 billion rupees last year.

E.I.D-Parry (India) March-qtr consol profit up about 23 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - E.I.D-parry (India) Ltd :Consol March quarter net profit 2.48 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total income 34.78 billion rupees.Says recommended issue of ncds worth inr 3 billion.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was INR 2.01 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income INR 45.07 billion.Says approved early retirement of V Ramesh as MD.Says appointed S. Suresh as MD of co.

E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod

May 8 (Reuters) - E.I.D-parry (India) Ltd :Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development.Says Parry Nutraceuticals is also stepping up its new product development (NPD) efforts.

E.I.D-Parry (India) says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of Parrys Sugar Industries with co

April 24 (Reuters) - E.I.D-parry (India) Ltd :Says NCLT Chennai and NCLT Bengaluru approved scheme of amalgamation of Parrys Sugar Industries with co.

EID Parry Dec-qtr consol profit rises

E.I.D-parry (India) Ltd : consol dec quarter net profit 1.32 billion rupees . consol dec quarter total income 34.83 billion rupees .consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 60.4 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 38.67 billion rupees.

EID Parry India posts June-qtr profit

E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd : EID Parry India Ltd says June-quarter net profit 253.4 million rupees . EID Parry India Ltd says June-quarter total income 5.81 billion rupees . EID Parry India Ltd - Loss in June quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.99 billion rupees .

E.I.D-Parry (India) March-quarter consol net profit rises

E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd : Eid parry India ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 2.31 billion rupees ; consol net sales 44.06 billion rupees .