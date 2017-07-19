Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 basic earnings per share C$0.83
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 04:45pm EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp :Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results.Q2 basic earnings per share C$0.83.Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$0.77.Qtrly revenue C$273.15 million versus C$226.85 million.Exchange Income Corp says "will see a reduction in maintenance capital expenditures in latter half of year".  Full Article

Exchange Income Corp says responds to shorting campaign
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 10:00am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp ::Reiterates its expectation that company will meet analyst consensus for 2017 fiscal year.Company is considering accelerating its share buyback program beyond its normal course issuer bid.It has become aware of a "short and distort campaign" aimed at undermining value of co's shares.  Full Article

Exchange Income Corp reports qtrly revenue $222.5 million
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 06:32pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp :Exchange Income Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.18.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25.Exchange Income Corp - Qtrly revenue $222.5 million versus $217.9 million.Q1 revenue view C$222.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 04:30pm EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp -:Exchange Income Corporation responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc to acquire North Star Air.Exchange Income-got notice from north west it will be transitioning freight service to its new unit in 90 days, at that time will cease as supplier to north west.  Full Article

Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 adj. earnings C$0.74/shr
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Exchange Income Corp : Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.74 excluding items . Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to C$226.9 million . Qtrly net earnings totaled $17.2 million or $0.62 per share .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$216.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Exchange Income to acquire Cartenav's issued and outstanding shares for $17.0 million
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 09:10am EDT 

Exchange Income Corp: Acquisition of all of issued and outstanding shares of cartenav solutions inc for a purchase price of up to $17.0 million .Deal immediately accretive to EIC's per share metrics; purchase price paid in cash, financed through corporation's existing credit facility.  Full Article

Exchange income Corp Q1 net earnings $0.36 per share
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 06:13pm EDT 

Exchange Income Corp : Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%. . Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%. . Qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.43 per share . Qtrly net earnings or $0.36 per share . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.27, revenue view c$190.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Exchange income corporation reports record first quarter financial results and announces a 5% dividend increase.  Full Article

Exchange Income Corp announces December 2015 dividend
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 07:00am EST 

Exchange Income Corp:Declared eligible dividends totaling $0.16 per share for the month ended December 31, 2015, payable January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 20.  Full Article

Exchange Income Corporation Announces the Award of a 5 Year In-Service Support Contract to Provincial Aerospace
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 11:00am EST 

Exchange Income Corporation:Says its subsidiary, Provincial Aerospace, has been awarded a 5 year In-Service Support contract with an existing Middle East client.This contract is expected to generate additional revenues of in excess of $150 Mln over the 5 years.  Full Article

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 basic earnings per share C$0.83

* Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results

