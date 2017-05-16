EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 16 (Reuters) - EI Group Plc :Interim results.Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017.H1 underlying EBITDA of £140 million (H1 2016: £142 million), in line with expectations and reflecting impact of planned disposals.H1 underlying profit before tax of £57 million (H1 2016: £57 million) as interest savings from reduced debt offset reduction in EBITDA.H1 statutory profit after tax reduced to £10 million (H1 2016: £33 million).Continued momentum with like-for-like net income up 1.6% (H1 2016: up 1.8%) and growth delivered across all geographic regions.Initial phases of implementation of new pubs code progressing in line with expectations.H1 like-for-like net income up 1.1% (H1 2016: 6.3%), with future like-for-like net income growth expected to normalise in line with inflation.H1 total capital investment of £35 million (H1 2016: £30 million).Trading in first six weeks of second half of year has been strong, assisted by timing of easter holiday period.We expect our trading performance to reflect more challenging comparatives in June and july as we benefited from uefa euro football championship last year.We are mindful of potential for continuing economic uncertainty over coming months.Remain vigilant regarding possible headwinds from pubs code depending upon its interpretation and application..We are confident that we will continue to deliver positive like-for-like net income growth in our leased, tenanted and commercial estates for full year.

Enterprise Inns Plc : Says reporting like-for-like net income growth of 1.6% in 18 weeks to 4 february 2017 . Company is changing its name today from Enterprise Inns Plc to Ei Group Plc . Says trading performance and expansion of our managed house businesses is progressing in line with our expectations . Says continue to expect to have in region of 250 managed houses operational by 30 september 2017 . We are on track to deliver our expectations for full financial year. . Expect to be operating in region of 400 commercial properties by financial year end .Of these, 181 traded throughout this reporting period and prior period, delivering like-for-like net income growth of 2.1%..

Enterprise Inns Plc : Ebitda. before exceptional items of £292 million (2015: £296 million), in line with expectations and reflecting impact of planned disposals . Continued momentum with leased and tenanted like-for-like net income up 2.1 pct (2015: up 0.8 pct) with growth achieved across all geographic regions . Improved trading and enhanced operational support have helped to further reduce unplanned business failures, down 14 pct compared to prior year . Total number of pubs trading within our 100 pct owned managed operations business at 15 november 2016 has grown to 105 . Preliminary announcement for financial year ended 30 september 2016 . Profit before tax and exceptional items of £122 million (2015: £122 million) as interest savings from reduced debt offset reduction in ebitda. . Profit after tax of £71 million (2015: £65 million loss), primarily due to lower exceptional refinancing costs and lower property charges arising from annual estate valuation. . Fy adjusted earnings per share # up to 19.6p (2015: 19.4p) . Trading in first six weeks of new financial year has been in line with our expectations .Fy underlying pretax profit 122 million stg versus 122 million stg year ago.

Enterprise Inns Plc : Encouraging trading performance with like-for-like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9% in 44 weeks to 30 July 2016 . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Co expects to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 september 2016.

Enterprise Inns Plc : Encouraging trading performance with like-for-like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9% in 44 weeks to 30 July 2016 . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Co expects to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 september 2016.

Enterprise Inns Plc : Like-For-Like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9 percent in 44 weeks . Expect to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 September 2016 . To date we have seen no discernible impact on consumer spending and no consequential impact on our trading performance from Brexit . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Remain on track to deliver our financial and strategic expectations for year.

Enterprise Inns Plc : Interim results . Profit after tax increased to £33 million (H1 2015: £4 million), . Signed an unconditional contract, which will complete on 7 June 2016, for sale of a portfolio of 22 sites for £20 million, . Expect to be operating around 300 commercial properties by 30 September 2016 and in excess of 450 commercial properties by 30 September 2017 . Aim to announce further partnerships in second half of year and expect to have 10 pubs trading under our various relationships by 30 September 2016. . First week of second half of year was inevitably adversely affected by timing of easter period, but since then trading has been broadly in line with our expectations. . Expects business to generate £25 million of excess cash flow in current financial year .H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 57 million stg year ago.