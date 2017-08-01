EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)
137.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.55 (+0.40%)
Rs137.25
Rs138.95
Rs138.95
Rs135.55
16,293
103,566
Rs149.50
Rs91.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aug 1 (Reuters) - EIH Ltd
May 30 (Reuters) - Eih Ltd
EIH Ltd
EIH Ltd
EIH Ltd
EIH Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.10 Indian rupees (55%) per share of face value 2 Indian rupees for the financial year 2015-16. Full Article
BRIEF-EIH posts June-qtr profit
* EIH Ltd - June quarter profit 115.2 million rupees versus loss of 122.4 million rupees last year