Edition:
United States

EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)

EIHO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

137.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs137.25
Open
Rs138.95
Day's High
Rs138.95
Day's Low
Rs135.55
Volume
16,293
Avg. Vol
103,566
52-wk High
Rs149.50
52-wk Low
Rs91.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

EIH posts June-qtr profit
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 07:06am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - EIH Ltd :EIH Ltd - June quarter profit 115.2 million rupees versus loss of 122.4 million rupees last year.EIH Ltd - June quarter total revenue 3.03 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's EIH March-qtr profit rises about 78 pct
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 06:01am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Eih Ltd ::March quarter profit 506.7 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 4.16 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.90 rupees per share.  Full Article

EIH Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises about 8 pct
Monday, 23 Jan 2017 06:43am EST 

EIH Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 543.1 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 3.62 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 501.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.98 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's EIH Ltd posts June-qtr loss
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 07:58am EDT 

EIH Ltd : India's EIH Ltd says June-quarter net loss 122.4 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 2.74 billion rupees . India's EIH Ltd net profit in June quarter last year was 211.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.99 billion rupees .  Full Article

EIH Ltd March-qtr profit down about 51 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 04:49am EDT 

EIH Ltd : India's EIH Ltd says March-quarter net profit 233.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 4.19 billion rupees .  Full Article

EIH Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 05:16am EST 

EIH Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.10 Indian rupees (55%) per share of face value 2 Indian rupees for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

EIH Ltd News

BRIEF-EIH posts June-qtr profit

* EIH Ltd - June quarter profit 115.2 million rupees versus loss of 122.4 million rupees last year

» More EIHO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials