Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (EKGYO.IS)

Emlak Konut REIT signs protocol with TOKI to buy land in Istanbul for 262.5 mln lira

Sept 18 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTKLIGI ::A PROTOCOL HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN COMPANY AND TOKI ABOUT THE LAND PURCHASE FOR 262.5 MILLION LIRA .RELATED LAND PLOT IS LOCATED IN ISTANBUL, BAKIRKOY WITH A TOTAL AREA OF 40,722 SQUARE METERS .THE LAND NEIGHBOURS GALATASARAY SPORTS CLUB ASSOCIATION'S 22,627 SQUARE METERS LAND WHICH COMPANY SIGNED PROTOCOL ON JUNE 29, 2016 TO DEVELOP PROJECT.

Emlak Konut signs contract for Istanbul Beykoz Riva Revenue Sharing Model Project

Sept 14 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE CONTRACT OF ISTANBUL BEYKOZ RIVA REVENUE SHARING MODEL PROJECT TENDER WAS COMPLETED ON 15.06.2017.THE CONTRACT WAS SIGNED WITH BETWEEN COMPANY AND THE CONTRACTOR YILMAZ INSAAT .Estimated Total Sales Revenue IS 3.81 BILLION LIRA.COMPANY'S SHARE IN TOTAL REVENUE IS 952.0 MILLION LIRA.

Emlak Konut REIT Q2 net profit drops to 306.1 million lira

Aug 9 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 306.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 454.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 533.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.14 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Emlak Konut reports H1 sales of 3.92 bln lira, above its forecast

July 7 (Reuters) - EMALK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 2017 SALES OF 3.92 BILLION LIRA (EXCLUDING VAT) IN RETURN FOR THE SALES OF 3,556 UNITS (INCLUDING PRESALES) .EXCEEDED ITS H1 2017 TOTAL SALES EXPECTATION OF 3.28 BILLION LIRA .

Emlak Konut expects 15.0 bln lira year-end total sales revenue

June 22 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT ::EXPECTS TO REACH 15 BILLION LIRA SALES REVENUE BY END OF THE YEAR WITH TENDER PROJECTION AND POTENTIAL NEW PROJECTS‍​.

Emlak Konut REIT uses 750.0 mln lira credit from various banks

June 1 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT :750.0 MILLION LIRA CREDIT / FINANCING SUPPORT HAS BEEN USED FROM VARIOUS BANKS.

Emlak Konut REIT reports Q1 net profit of 319.7 million lira

April 28 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut Reit :Q1 net profit of 319.7 million lira ($89.95 million) versus 176.8 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 834.1 million lira versus 128.6 million lira year ago.

Emlak Konut REIT Jan.- March sales of 2.88 bln lira

Emlak Konut REIT :Jan.- March sales of 2.88 billion lira ($791.58 million) with 2,833 units.

Emlak Konut proposes no dividend for 2016

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :Said on Friday proposed not to pay dividends for 2016 considering the maturity payment of land acquisitions in 2016 and land purchases which are being planned for 2017.

Emlak Konut REIT 2016 net profit jumps to 1.76 billion lira

Emlak Konut REIT : FY 2016 net profit of 1.76 billion lira ($490.20 million) versus 952.6 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 3.46 billion lira versus 1.79 billion lira year ago.