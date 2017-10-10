Edition:
United States

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)

EKHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

0.76USD
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
$0.77
Open
$0.76
Day's High
$0.78
Day's Low
$0.76
Volume
92,722
Avg. Vol
690,558
52-wk High
$0.82
52-wk Low
$0.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt Kuwait Holding completes stake sale in I Squared Capital Investment
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 01:11am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING CO :COMPLETES SALE OF CO'S 15 PERCENT STAKE IN I SQUARED CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD FOR $60 MILLION ‍​.  Full Article

Egypt Kuwait Holding H1 profit rises
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 01:30am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING CO Sae :H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $35.5 MILLION VERSUS $32.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $174.5 MILLION VERSUS $180.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Egypt Kuwait Holding Q1 posts Q1 profit of $21.8 mln
Monday, 15 May 2017 12:47am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt Kuwait Holding Co Sae :Q1 consol net profit attributable to shareholders $21.8 million versus $21.2 million year ago.Q1 consol revenue $96.7 million versus $95.5 million year ago.  Full Article

Egypt kuwait Holding unit makes offer to buy stake in National Co for Maize Products
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 03:57am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt Kuwait Holding Co ::Unit makes unconditional initial offer to buy 42.96 percent stake of Misr Capital Investments in National Company For Maize Products.  Full Article

Egypt Kuwait Holding FY consol profit rises
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 02:00am EST 

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co : FY consol net profit after minority interest $62.5 million versus $36.3 million year ago . FY consol revenue $343.1 million versus $257.6 million year ago . Board approves cash dividend of 12.5 percent of share nominal value for year 2016 . Records FX gain of $31.8 million in 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mJoLjI) Further company coverage: [EKHO.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding 9-month net profit rises
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 02:00am EST 

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co : Nine-month consol net profit $57.6 million versus $39.7 million year ago . Nine-month consol revenue $268.4 million versus $188.2 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2eAvq09) Further company coverage: [EKHO.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

