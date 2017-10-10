Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt Kuwait Holding completes stake sale in I Squared Capital Investment

Oct 10 (Reuters) - EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING CO :COMPLETES SALE OF CO'S 15 PERCENT STAKE IN I SQUARED CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD FOR $60 MILLION ‍​.

Egypt Kuwait Holding H1 profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING CO Sae :H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $35.5 MILLION VERSUS $32.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $174.5 MILLION VERSUS $180.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt Kuwait Holding Q1 posts Q1 profit of $21.8 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt Kuwait Holding Co Sae :Q1 consol net profit attributable to shareholders $21.8 million versus $21.2 million year ago.Q1 consol revenue $96.7 million versus $95.5 million year ago.

Egypt kuwait Holding unit makes offer to buy stake in National Co for Maize Products

May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt Kuwait Holding Co ::Unit makes unconditional initial offer to buy 42.96 percent stake of Misr Capital Investments in National Company For Maize Products.

Egypt Kuwait Holding FY consol profit rises

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co : FY consol net profit after minority interest $62.5 million versus $36.3 million year ago . FY consol revenue $343.1 million versus $257.6 million year ago . Board approves cash dividend of 12.5 percent of share nominal value for year 2016 . Records FX gain of $31.8 million in 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mJoLjI) Further company coverage: [EKHO.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding 9-month net profit rises

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co : Nine-month consol net profit $57.6 million versus $39.7 million year ago . Nine-month consol revenue $268.4 million versus $188.2 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2eAvq09) Further company coverage: [EKHO.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).