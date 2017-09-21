Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eldorado Gold enters constructive dialogue with Greek Government

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Eldorado Gold enters constructive dialogue with Greek Government.Entered into dialogue with Greece's MOE in respect to development of its unit, Hellas Gold S.A.'s, Kassandra mine assets in Halkidiki."Remain confident" that arbitration process initiated last week by Greek government will be concluded in a "timely and efficient manner"​."We have decided to temporarily postpone our decision to place our assets in Halkidiki on care and maintenance"​.

Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits.Says ‍received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias​.Says ‍at this time, remaining outstanding is issuance of amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant​.Says ‍remaining outstanding is issuance include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site​.Says upon receipt of required Skouries Permit, company will then be in a position to re-assess its investment options in greece​.

Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from Greek government​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from greek government.Eldorado - co's ‍Greek unit got formal notice from Greece's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Energy initiating domestic arbitration​.Eldorado Gold - ‍arbitration notice alleges that technical study for Madem Lakkos Metallurgical Plant in Stratoni Valley, submitted in Dec 2014, is "deficient​".Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍arbitration is pursuant to provisions of contract between Greek State & Hellas Gold.Eldorado Gold - notice alleges technical study submitted in Dec 2014 is deficient; is in violation of transfer contract, environmental terms of project​.Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍"We will vigorously defend our rights and employ all legal means at our disposal"​.

Eldorado Gold receives two permits in Greece

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Eldorado Gold announces Greece update.Says ‍confirms it has received Olympias Operating Permit and modified electromechanical installation permit for Tailings Management Facility.Says ‍Olympias Operating Permit is valid for a period of three years from date of issue​.Says remaining outstanding is approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure, installation permits for paste plants at Olympias​.Says another ‍remaining outstanding issue is amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant​.Says ‍company is also awaiting additional detail from Greek Government regarding pending arbitration process​.Says remaining outstanding issues also include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site​.Says upon receipt of required permits, supportive Government open to talks on use of available technologies, co will re-assess investment options in Greece​.Says Eldorado is "confident" that any potential arbitration will again demonstrate co's "adherence to all applicable laws and regulations"​.

Eldorado reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

July 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Eldorado reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01.Q2 earnings per share $0.02.Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly gold revenues of $72.2 million on sales of 57,206 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,262 per ounce.Eldorado Gold Corp - Qtrly ‍gold production of 63,692 ounces​.Qtrly cash operating costs averaged $484 per ounce; compared to 2017 guidance of $485-535 per ounce..Eldorado Gold Corp - In 2017 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000 - 340,000 ounces of gold.Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍Construction at Skouries continued, with production now targeted for 2020​.Eldorado Gold Corp says in 2017 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000 - 340,000 ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Olympias Phase II.Eldorado Gold Corp - 2017 cash costs are forecasted at $500 per ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to be approximately $900 per ounce.Based on current plans, expenditures for project development are being revised downwards to $225 million for 2017.Exploration expenditure guidance for 2017 remains at $35 million.Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍Sustaining capital for gold mining operations in 2017 is estimated to be approximately $70 million​.

Eldorado gold provides an update on Kisladag operations

June 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp ::Eldorado Gold provides an update on Kisladag operations.Eldorado Gold Corp- Kisladag is now expected to produce approximately 38,400 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2017 and about 90,000 ounces of gold for first half of 2017.Kisladag will not meet company's original 2017 guidance of 230,000 to 245,000 ounces..Eldorado Gold- co now expects 2017 gold production of 180,000 to 210,000 ounces from Kisladag with cash costs in new guidance range of $450 to 500 per ounce.

Integra Gold says Glass Lewis has recommended Integra shareholders vote for arrangement resolution with Eldorado Gold

June 23 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :Integra Gold Corp - Glass Lewis has recommended that Integra Gold shareholders vote for arrangement resolution with Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Eldorado Gold responds to Greece

June 8 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp ::Eldorado Gold provides statement.Eldorado Gold Corp- Eldorado Gold confirms it has not received formal notification or any details of any arbitration proceedings.Eldorado Gold Corp- "at this time, eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan".Eldorado Gold Corp - Eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan.Eldorado Gold Corp - consistently received positive decisions from Greece's council of state in 18 cases confirming integrity of its permits.Eldorado Gold Corp - statement in response to statement posted on Greek Ministry of energy and environment's website on June 8 2017.

Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp

May 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp ::Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events.Entered into a definitive agreement with Integra Gold Corp.Has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Integra that it does not currently own.Transaction will be carried out by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement.Eldorado Gold - Maximum number of shares issuable by co under arrangement will be about 77 million.Eldorado Gold - Maximum amount of cash payable by Eldorado under arrangement will be approximately C$129 million equal to 25% of total consideration..Total transaction value is approximately C$590 million, inclusive of Integra shares held by Eldorado..Eldorado - Integra shareholders will receive 0.24 Eldorado shares, C$1.21 in cash, both subject to pro ration, or 0.18188 of Eldorado share and C$0.30 in cash.Eldorado Gold - Upon completion of transaction current Eldorado and Integra shareholders would hold approximately 90% and 10% of combined company.Each of directors and senior officers of Integra have agreed to vote in favour of transaction.

Eldorado reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

April 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp -:Eldorado reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01.Q1 earnings per share $0.01.Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Eldorado Gold Corp qtrly gold production of 75,172 ounces, compared to 79,892 ounces from continuing operations.Eldorado Gold Corp Q1 all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $791 per ounce versus $886 per ounce.Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $791 per ounce.Eldorado Gold Corp - in 2017 eldorado expects to produce 365,000-400,000 ounces of gold.Eldorado Gold Corp - construction at skouries continued on track for anticipated 2019 start-up.Eldorado Gold Corp - george burns set to take on role of president & chief executive officer on april 28, 2017.Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 gold revenues of $90.5 million on sales of 74,068 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,222 per ounce.Eldorado Gold - cash costs are forecasted at $485-535 per ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to range from $845-875 per ounce in 2017.Says 2017 planned expenditures for mining development total $345 million.Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 metal sales $111.9 million versus. $94.7 million.Q1 revenue view $119.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.