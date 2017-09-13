Endesa SA (ELE.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Endesa awards EPS a deal to build battery system in Spain

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ENDESA SA ::AWARDS ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS << >> DEAL TO BUILD ELECTRIC BATTERY SYSTEM IN SPAIN WITH INVESTMENT OF 11.5 MILLION EUROS.SAYS 20MW/11.7 MWH LITHIUM ION BATTERY BY EPS << >> TO BECOME OPERATIONAL BY JUNE 2018.

Endesa is awarded 339 MW of solar power capacity

July 26 (Reuters) - ENDESA SA ::IS AWARDED 339 MW OF SOLAR POWER CAPACITY VIA ENEL GREEN POWER ON RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION.

Endesa H1 net profit down 18 pct YoY

July 26 (Reuters) - ENDESA ::H1 NET PROFIT 653 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 796 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES 9.79 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.84 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 1.61 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.87 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SAYS 2017 TARGETS SUPPORTED BY ADDITIONAL ACTION PLAN AND EXPECTED NORMALIZATION OF RESULTS ‍​.SAYS FLOOR FOR 2017 GROSS DPS OF 1.32 EURO/SHARE IS GUARANTEED.

Endesa CEO says 2017 net target challenging but achievable

May 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Endesa CEO Jose Bogas::Says sees 2017 net profit target challenging, but achievable.Says company is maintaining its 2017 dividend guidance of 1.37 eur($1.49)/share, or at least 1.32 euro/share.

Endesa Q1 net profit down 26 pct year on year

May 9 (Reuters) - ENDESA SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 253 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 342 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q1 EBITDA 702 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 801 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 5.22 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.88 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.A FLOOR FOR 2017 GROSS DPS OF €1.32/SHARE IS GUARANTEED.

Endesa to propose complementary gross dividend of 0.633 euro/shr

Endesa SA :To propose complementary gross dividend of 0.633 euros ($0.6844) per share to be paid on July 3.

Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group

Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment: Never met with any investment funds nor their advisers over a possible sale of the group . Spanish paper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday that CVC, Blackstone and KKR were interested in acquiring Enel's stake in Endesa, valued at 15 billion euros. [nL5N1GL1OT] Further company coverage: [ENEI.MI] [ELE.MC] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

Endesa FY EBITDA at 3.43 bln euros, in line with analysts expectations

Endesa SA : FY net profit 1.41 billion euros ($1.49 billion) versus 1.40 billion euros in Reuters poll . FY EBITDA 3.43 billion euros versus 3.46 billion euros in Reuters poll . FY net sales 18.31 billion euros versus 19.28 billion euros year ago . Net financial debt at 4.94 billion euros at end-Dec. versus 4.32 billion euros year ago .To propose dividend for FY of 1.333 euros gross per share, that is 1.42 billion euros in total.

Endesa to supply 36 GWh of renewable energy to Council of Gran Canaria

Endesa SA : Says to supply 36 GWh of renewable energy to Island Council of Gran Canaria for 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million) in 2017 . Says agreement can be extended for one year Further company coverage: [ELE.MC] ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Endesa buys telecommunication business from Enel Iberoamerica for 246 mln euros

Endesa SA : Buys from Enel Iberoamerica its systems and telecommunication business for 246 million euros ($256 million) .Expects to close the operation before Dec. 31, 2016.