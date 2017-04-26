Edition:
Elementia SAB de CV (ELEMENT.MX)

ELEMENT.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

24.64MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.26 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
$24.38
Open
$24.79
Day's High
$24.83
Day's Low
$24.24
Volume
74,327
Avg. Vol
184,544
52-wk High
$27.90
52-wk Low
$19.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elementia S.A.B de CV Q1 sales 6.54 billion Mexican pesos
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 05:56pm EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Elementia S.A.B de CV ::Elementia announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 sales 6.54 billion Mexican pesos.  Full Article

Elementia Sab De CV reports q4 revenue $5.45 billion
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 08:21pm EST 

Elementia Sab De Cv : Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results . Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: [ELEMENT.MX] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Cementos Portland to sell 55 pct of Giant Cement Holding to Elementia
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 11:57am EDT 

Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA :Says Elementia SAB de CV intends to buy a 55 percent stake in Giant Cement Holding Inc, a wholly owned unit of Cementos Portland Valderrivas.  Full Article

Elementia SA de CV appoints new interim CFO
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 03:27pm EST 

Elementia SA de CV:Says Rafael Lira Oaxaca steps down as chief financial and administrative officer.Juan Francisco Sanchez Kramer to act as interim chief financial and administrative officer.  Full Article

