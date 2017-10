Euler Hermes Group SA (ELER.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Euler Hermes H1 revenues at 1.29 billion, down 1.1 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Euler Hermes Group SA ::H1 REVENUES AT EUR 1,286.0 MILLION, DOWN 1.1 PCT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES.H1 ORDINARY OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 214.1 MILLION, UP 6.4% YEAR ON YEAR.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 163.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 170.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME AT EUR 163.8 MILLION, UP 11.0% YEAR ON YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS.H1 ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO: 165%.H1 NET COMBINED RATIO AT 78.8%, DOWN 1.0PT YEAR ON YEAR.

Euler Hermes Group Q1 net income group share down at 88.2 million euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Euler Hermes Group SA ::Q1 revenue 656.6 million euros ($721.73 million) versus 660.3 million euros year ago.Q1 net income group share 88.2 million euros versus 101.2 million euros year ago.Q1 operating income 108.9 million euros versus 127.2 million euros year ago.The market outlook for 2017 remains uncertain, even if recent forecasts show signs of an upturn.Modest economic development is expected in Europe, and the US will accelerate, but emerging markets face continuing growth challenges.

Euler Hermes' digital agency partners with Flowcast

Euler Hermes Group SA :Announces partnership between its digital agency and Flowcast, a fintech company.

Euler Hermes Group appoints Milo Bogaerts CEO for UK and Ireland

Euler Hermes Group SA : Euler Hermes appoints Milo Bogaerts CEO for UK and Ireland . Bogaerts succeeds Valerio Perinelli, who has resigned for personal reasons; .Change effective April 1, 2007.

Solunion has begun operations in Dominican Republic with support from Mapfre along with Euler Hermes

Euler Hermes Group SA :Solunion, an expert in credit insurance, has begun operations in Dominican Republic with support from Mapfre, its 50/50 shareholder along with co.

Euler Hermes and Business France renew and extend partnership

Euler Hermes Group SA :Business France and Euler Hermes renew and extend partnership supporting french companies abroad and securing commercial transactions.

Euler Hermes launches flagship product in Asia Pacific

Euler Hermes Group SA : Launches flagship product Corporate Advantage in Asia Pacific .Launch in Hong Kong and Singapore in December, followed by China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand in 2017.

Euler Hermes Group to collaborate with Moody's

Euler Hermes Group SA : To collaborate with Moody's to provide tailored rating services to European small and medium-sized enterprises .Ratings services are expected to launch in 2017.

Euler Hermes Group H1 operating income falls to 219.1 million euros

Euler Hermes Group SA : H1 revenue 1.30 billion euros ($1.46 billion) versus 1.34 billion euros year ago . H1 net income at 170 million euros, down 1 pct . H1 operating income 219.1 million euros versus 251.4 million year ago . H1 net combined ratio at 79.8 pct .H1 solid solvency ratio of 165 pct.

Euler hermes and unicredit announces trade credit insurance partnership

Euler Hermes Group Sa :Euler hermes and Unicredit announced a trade credit insurance partnership.