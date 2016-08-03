Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eletrobras CEO says not likely to execute 2016 capex target

: CEO of Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras , Wilson Ferreira Jr, says company not likely to execute full 10 billion real capex target in 2016 . CEO of Eletrobras says company plans to invest 33 billion reais in power generation, power transmission through 2020 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier) ((Marcelo.Teixeira@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Eletrobras hopes to relist U.S. shares in October - CEO

: Brazil's state-controlled electricity holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras) hopes to relist its shares in New York in October, CEO Wilson Ferreira said on Wednesday. . The company expects an internal corruption investigation to finish in early September. The investigation must be done before the company can submit paperwork to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. . Eletrobras shares stopped trading in the United States in May. Further company coverage: [ELET6.SA ] (Reporting by Leonardo Goy) ((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Brazil treasury cannot solve all Eletrobras problems -minister

: The financing needs of Brazil's state-run power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras) are very large, Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Wednesday. . Brazil's treasury is not in a position to solve all of the company's problems, Coelho told reporters. Further company coverage: [ELET6.SA] (Reporting by Leonardo Goy) ((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Standard & Poor's reaffirms Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras' rating

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA :Announced on Thursday that Standard & Poor's had reaffirmed its corporate credit rating in global scale at "BB", in foreign and local currency, with negative outlook.

Brazil's CCEE says electricity distributors in default for large amounts

: President of Brazilian energy market clearing CCEE says some electricity distributors are in default for "important values" . He said, if nothing was done, problem would likely worsen .Brazil's electric energy sector is showing signs of extreme stress and fragility, after two years of drought that depleted hydroelectric reservoirs was followed by ample rains this year and a sharp economic slowdown and drop in demand.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA said to ready long-delayed U.S. SEC report with graft loss- Bloomberg

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA:Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, has concluded the first phase of an internal investigation into alleged graft and is planning to take a writedown because of corruption when it files its long-delayed U.S. financial statements in mid-May, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.The company known as Eletrobras will present the 2014 annual report to its auditor, KPMG LLP, and the board for approval before sending it to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by a May 18 deadline, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.Eletrobras postponed the filing three times since April 2015 after KPMG refused to sign off on the report while the company investigated allegations of graft at its Angra 3 nuclear power plant in Rio de Janeiro.Eletrobras hired a team of lawyers and specialists to carry out an internal investigation after the 1.4 gigawatt power plant was mentioned during testimony as part of the sweeping investigation known as Carwash, which began at the state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA.Eletrobras relied on the same group of builders that admitted to paying Petrobras executive bribes in exchange for lucrative construction work.At least six Eletrobras executives have been placed on temporary leave as the team, led by British-American law firm Hogan Lovells and Brazilian firm WFaria Advogados, carries out the probe, said the people.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA approves inflow of 1 bln Brazilian reais from controlling shareholder

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA:Says its board has approved inflow of 1.0 billion Brazilian reais from controlling shareholder, as an advance for future capital increase.Says inflow will be intended to cover capital expenditures for FY 2016.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA - Brazil court suspends Amazon hydrodam license on native demands - Reuters

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA:A Brazilian court suspended the operating license for the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, just weeks before owner Norte Energia SA planned to start electricity generation, prosecutors said on Thursday - RTRS.Judge Maria Carolina Valente do Carmo of the Federal Court in Altamira, Para, said the license will be suspended until Norte Energia and Brazil's government meet a previous license requirement to reorganize the regional office of Funai, the national Indian protection agency - RTRS.A judge had already ordered the government and Norte Energia to carry out the Funai restructuring work in 2014, so Valente do Carmo also fined the government and the company 900,000 reais ($225,000) for non-compliance - RTRS.Belo Monte will have an installed capacity of 11,233 megawatts. Its average output, though, will only be about a third of that as the original reservoir was greatly reduced at the request of native groups and environmentalists. - RTRS.These critics objected to the dam blocking one of the last free-flowing major tributaries of the Amazon. They also opposed an early reservoir plan that would have flooded thousands of square kilometers of virgin rain forest - RTRS.Norte Energia, which is building and will operate the dam, is a consortium led by Brazil's state-run utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras; Centrais Eletricas de Minas Gerais; Brazil's Neoenergia SA and Vale SA - RTRS.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA - Internal investigation of Brazil's Eletrobras expands - source - Reuters

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA:An internal investigation of potential corruption at Brazil's state-run energy utility Eletrobras has expanded to include five more Brazilian hydroelectric dams, a source with access to the probe said. - RTRS.Lawyers investigating possible violations of U.S. and Brazilian anti-corruption laws hope to finish their work in March in order to deliver a delayed financial report to U.S. regulators, and their findings could impact Eletrobras' second-quarter balance sheet, the source said - RTRS.Eletrobras, formally known as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, hired U.S.-based law firm Hogan Lovells and Sao Paulo-based WFaria Advogados as well as three independent commissioners to assess possible graft involving Eletrobras and private construction firms in Brazil. - RTRS.Kroll, a U.S.-based risk consulting firm, more recently joined the investigatory commission, the source said. Kroll did not respond to a request for comment. Eletrobras said it would only comment on the internal investigation when it was concluded - RTRS.The number of people under investigation has increased as new projects are added, the source said. - RTRS.Prosecutors say construction companies accused of overcharging state-run oil firm Petrobras for work and passing on excess funds as bribes repeated the scheme at the smaller Eletrobras, adding to the economic toll corruption has wrought on Brazil's economy over the past decade - RTRS.