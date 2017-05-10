E L Financial Corporation Ltd (ELF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

E L FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26

May 10 (Reuters) - E L Financial Corporation Ltd :E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD SAYS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME OF $264.1 MILLION OR $66.26 PER SHARE.QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26.E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION -NET EQUITY VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $1,217.64 AT MARCH 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 5% FROM $1,159.26 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016.

E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49

E L Financial Corporation Ltd : Q4 earnings per share C$24.49 .E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015.

E L Financial Corp posts Q2 income $25.28/shr

E L Financial Corporation Ltd : E L Financial Corporation Limited announces June 30, 2016 interim financial results .Qtrly consolidated shareholders' net income of $25.28 per share.

E-L financial corporation limited qtrly net loss $61.4 mln

E-L Financial Corporation Ltd : E-L Financial Corporation Ltd - net equity value per common share was $1,065.78 at march 31, 2016, a decline from $1,089.23 as at december 31, 2015 . Qtrly net premiums $229.8 million versus $ 217.6 million . E-L Financial Corporation Ltd qtrly net loss $61.4 million versus qtrly profit of $262.1 million .E-L Financial Corporation Ltd announces march 31, 2016 interim financial results.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited solidifies long-term interest in empire life

E-L Financial Corporation Limited:Solidifies long-term interest in empire life.To purchase guardian assurance limited's 19% share of holding company E L Financial Services Limited-.Transaction will close next week, at a purchase price of approximately book value, or C$200 million.As a result of this agreement, E L Financial-will own 100% of elfs, which owns 98.3% of the empire life insurance co.