Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)

Elmos Semiconductor ‍prolongs cooperation and research contract with Fraunhofer-Institut Duisburg​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG ::‍PROLONGATION OF COOPERATION AND RESEARCH CONTRACT WITH FRAUNHOFER-INSTITUT DUISBURG AGREED​.‍THIS IS NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE GUIDANCE 2017​.‍IN GENERAL, A POSITIVE EFFECT ON EBIT AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED​.

Elmos Semiconductor Q2 ‍EBIT reached 6.2 million euro

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG ::DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: SALES GROWTH CONTINUES IN SECOND QUARTER.Q2 ‍SALES GREW 8.2% TO 59.5 MILLION EURO​.Q2 ‍EBIT REACHED 6.2 MILLION EURO OR AN EBIT MARGIN OF 10.4%​.‍ELMOS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH FOR 2017 IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE, AS ALREADY ANNOUNCED ON JULY 25, 2017​.‍Q2 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 4.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​.

Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target

July 25 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG :dgap-adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor revised forecast for fiscal year 2017.Says revised forecast for fiscal year 2017.Says adjustment of capitalization of development expenses will likely positively impact ebit margin by approximately 2 percentage points in 2017.Says forecast for ebit margin will be increased to more than 12% (previously: more than 10.1%).Says continues to expect sales growth for 2017 in upper single-digit percentage range.Says sales rose by 8.2% year on year to 59.5 million euro in q2 of 2017.Says ebit increased to 6.2 million euro to an ebit margin of 10.4%.

Elmos Semiconductor: Weyer becomes chairman of supervisory board

May 12 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG ::WEYER BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD - ZIMMER APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD.IN ADDITION TO BEING APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN, ZIMMER IS NOW VICE CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

Elmos Semiconductor Q1 EBIT up at 4.7 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG ::Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017.Q1 EBIT stood at 4.7 million euros (Q1/2015: 0.8 million euros), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.7 percent.Expects year-on-year sales growth in upper single-digit percentage range in 2017.EBIT margin is likely to improve slightly year on year in 2017 (2016: 10.1 percent).

Elmos Semiconductor proposes higher dividend of 0.35 euro per share for 2016

Elmos Semiconductor AG : Will propose to Annual General Meeting on May 11 a dividend increase to 0.35 euro ($0.3720) per share (previous year: 0.33 euro per share) . As announced in February, Elmos expects for 2017 an increase in sales in higher single digit percentage range compared to previous year .For 2017, EBIT margin is anticipated to be slightly better than year before (2016: 10.1 pct).

Elmos Semiconductor decides on share buyback

Elmos Semiconductor AG : Decides stock repurchase program of own shares via the stock exchange . According to resolutions, purchase price for acquisition of company's shares may altogether not exceed 10,000,000 euros ($10.53 million) (excluding transaction costs) . Up to 450,000 own shares (equal to roughly 2.24 % of current share capital of Elmos Semiconductor AG) are intended to be bought back. .Buyback is scheduled to be started in a timely manner and to be completed by Dec. 31, 2017.

Elmos Semiconductor consolidated net income down at 4.1 EUR million

Elmos Semiconductor AG : In Q3 of 2016 Elmos Semiconductor AG achieved a sales increase of 3.3% over prior-year period to 56.4 million euros ($62.29 million) (Q3 2015: 54.6 million euro) . Q3 gross profit went up to 24.4 million euro or a gross margin of 43.2% (q3 2015: 22.5 million euro or 41.3%) . Q3 EBIT 6.3 million euro, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 11.2% (Q3 2015: 7.1 million euro; 12.9%) . Confirms its 2016 guidance and keeps expecting an increase in sales from 2% to 6% compared to previous year . Consolidated net income amounted to 4.1 million euro for Q3 of 2016 (Q3 2015: 4.7 million euro) . 2016 EBIT margin is expected to be about 10% .Positive business performance in the third quarter of 2016.

Elmos Semiconductor extends term of CFO Arne Schneider by 5 yrs

Elmos Semiconductor AG :Supervisory board extends term of CFO Arne Schneider by 5 years.

Elmos Semiconductor H1 sales solid at 108.7 million euros

Elmos Semiconductor AG : Earnings improvement in the second quarter 2016 . Sales in first half-year 2016 remained solid at 108.7 million euros ($121.83 million) (H1 2015: 109.7 million euros) . EBIT climbed from 0.8 million euros in previous quarter to 4.8 million euros in Q2 2016 (Q2 2015: 4.1 million euros) . At 3.3 million euros in Q2 2016, consolidated net income was also higher than results of both previous quarter (Q1 2016: 0.3 million euros) and prior-year quarter (Q2 2015: 2.8 million euros) .Confirms its 2016 guidance and continues to expect an increase in sales from 2 percent to 6 percent compared to previous year.