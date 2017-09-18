Edition:
Elior Group SA (ELIOR.PA)

ELIOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
€23.84
Open
€23.88
Day's High
€23.90
Day's Low
€23.77
Volume
194,049
Avg. Vol
334,270
52-wk High
€26.06
52-wk Low
€17.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elior's Arpege chosen by Les Echos-Le Parisien
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 05:08am EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::GROUPE LES ÉCHOS-LE PARISIEN HAS CHOSEN CO'S ARPÈGE UNIT TO PROVIDE THE CORPORATE CATERING SERVICES FOR ITS NEW HEADQUARTERS‍​.  Full Article

Elior Group buys stake in connected table-maker Awadac
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 10:51am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::HAS ACQUIRED A STAKE IN AWADAC, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN DIGITAL SOLUTIONS AND CONNECTED FURNITURE DESIGNED FOR RESTAURANTS‍​.  Full Article

Elior Group 9-month revenue rises to 4.87 billion euros
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 01:31am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK CONFIRMED​.9 MONTH REVENUE EUR 4.87 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.43 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Elior Group announces several changes in the direction
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 11:39am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::ANNOUNCES SEPARATION OF FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.PHILIPPE SALLE, CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUP, TO REMAIN DIRECTOR AND CEO.PHILIPPE SALLE WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF BOARD ON NOVEMBER 30, 2017.BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO APPOINT GILLES COJAN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, TO TAKE UP OFFICE ON DAY OF PHILIPPE SALLE'S DEPARTURE.PEDRO FONTANA, CURRENT CEO OF AREAS, APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF ELIOR GROUP GOING INTO EFFECT AS OF TODAY.  Full Article

Elior group mikael outmezguine appointed managing director of the living room, elior's new contract catering offer for small and medium-sized businesses
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 06:03am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::MIKAEL OUTMEZGUINE APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE LIVING ROOM, ELIOR'S NEW CONTRACT CATERING OFFER FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES.  Full Article

Nicolas Wertans appointed CEO of Elior France
Monday, 29 May 2017 12:35pm EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP : :NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE.  Full Article

Elior Group acquires Lancer Hospitality
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 07:28am EDT 

Elior Group :Elior Group acquires lancer hospitality, reinforcing the company’s position in contract catering in cultural and education venues.  Full Article

Elior acquires Lancer Hospitality in the US
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 01:30am EDT 

Elior Group :Elior group acquires Lancer Hospitality, reinforcing the group's position in contract catering in cultural and education venues in the US.  Full Article

Elior Group provide updates on share buyback
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 01:00pm EST 

Elior Group : Maximum amount that may be invested in share buyback program eur460 million; maximum per-share purchase price: EUR27 .Duration of buyback program is 18 months starting from march 10, 2017 to september 10, 2018.  Full Article

Elior to acquire Corporate Chefs in the US
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 01:29am EST 

Elior Group :To acquire Corporate Chefs in the US.  Full Article

