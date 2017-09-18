Elior Group SA (ELIOR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elior's Arpege chosen by Les Echos-Le Parisien

Sept 18 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::GROUPE LES ÉCHOS-LE PARISIEN HAS CHOSEN CO'S ARPÈGE UNIT TO PROVIDE THE CORPORATE CATERING SERVICES FOR ITS NEW HEADQUARTERS‍​.

Elior Group buys stake in connected table-maker Awadac

Sept 11 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::HAS ACQUIRED A STAKE IN AWADAC, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN DIGITAL SOLUTIONS AND CONNECTED FURNITURE DESIGNED FOR RESTAURANTS‍​.

Elior Group 9-month revenue rises to 4.87 billion euros

July 27 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK CONFIRMED​.9 MONTH REVENUE EUR 4.87 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.43 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Elior Group announces several changes in the direction

July 26 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::ANNOUNCES SEPARATION OF FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.PHILIPPE SALLE, CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUP, TO REMAIN DIRECTOR AND CEO.PHILIPPE SALLE WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF BOARD ON NOVEMBER 30, 2017.BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO APPOINT GILLES COJAN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, TO TAKE UP OFFICE ON DAY OF PHILIPPE SALLE'S DEPARTURE.PEDRO FONTANA, CURRENT CEO OF AREAS, APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF ELIOR GROUP GOING INTO EFFECT AS OF TODAY.

Elior group mikael outmezguine appointed managing director of the living room, elior's new contract catering offer for small and medium-sized businesses

June 15 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP ::MIKAEL OUTMEZGUINE APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE LIVING ROOM, ELIOR'S NEW CONTRACT CATERING OFFER FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES.

Nicolas Wertans appointed CEO of Elior France

May 29 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP : :NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE.

Elior Group acquires Lancer Hospitality

Elior Group :Elior Group acquires lancer hospitality, reinforcing the company’s position in contract catering in cultural and education venues.

Elior Group provide updates on share buyback

Elior Group : Maximum amount that may be invested in share buyback program eur460 million; maximum per-share purchase price: EUR27 .Duration of buyback program is 18 months starting from march 10, 2017 to september 10, 2018.

Elior to acquire Corporate Chefs in the US

Elior Group :To acquire Corporate Chefs in the US.