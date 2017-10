Elis SA (ELIS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - ELIS SA ::‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF OFFERING OF OCEANES DUE OCTOBER 6, 2023 FOR NOMINAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 400MN​.NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF BONDS HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 31.85, CORRESPONDING TO A PREMIUM OF 42% ABOVE ELIS REFERENCE SHARE PRICE.BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR ON OCTOBER 6, 2017.APPLICATION WILL BE MADE FOR LISTING OF BONDS ON EURONEXT ACCESS MARKET OF PARIS NO LATER THAN NOVEMBER 6, 2017.BONDS TO BE REDEEMED AT PAR ON OCTOBER 6, 2023..EXPECTED SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY DATE OF BONDS, AND REDEEMED AT PAR ON OCTOBER 6, 2023.BONDS WILL NOT BEAR INTEREST (ZERO-COUPON).CONVERSION OR EXCHANGE RATIO IS SET AT ONE SHARE PER BOND.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - ELIS SA : :REG-ELIS LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES.‍LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) DUE OCTOBER 6, 2023 FOR A MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 400 MILLION​.BONDS ‍DUE OCTOBER 6, 2023 FOR A MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 400 MILLION​.‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE RECENT ACQUISITION OF BERENDSEN​.‍NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF BONDS WILL BE SET AT A PREMIUM OF 38% TO 42% ABOVE ELIS REFERENCE SHARE PRICE(1) ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT PARIS​.‍NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF BONDS WILL BE SET AT A PREMIUM OF 38% TO 42% ABOVE ELIS REFERENCE SHARE PRICE(1) ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT PARIS​.‍SETTLEMENT OF BONDS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON OCTOBER 6, 2017.​.BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR BEAR A COUPON OF 0.00% TO 0.75% PAYABLE ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON OCT 6 EACH YEAR STARING 2018.BONDHOLDERS TO BE GRANTED CONVERSION RIGHT OF OCEANES INTO SHARES WHICH THEY MAY EXERCISE ANY TIME FROM 40TH DAY FOLLOWING ISSUE.CONVERSION OR EXCHANGE RATIO IS SET AT ONE SHARE PER BOND SUBJECT TO STANDARD ADJUSTMENTS IN CERTAIN CASES.

Elis completes acquisition of Berendsen

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ELIS SA :REG-ELIS: COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF BERENDSEN.‍69,052,152 NEW ELIS SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 FOR COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION​.TO ALSO ISSUE ‍10,131,713 NEW ELIS SHARES FOR COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD​.

Elis H1 EBITDA at EUR 244.1 million, up 12.9 pct yoy‍​

July 27 (Reuters) - ELIS SERVICES SA : :H1 EBITDA: €244.1MN (28.9% OF REVENUE) ‍​.H1 REVENUE: €845.8MN (+15.8% OF WHICH +2.5% ORGANIC GROWTH) ‍​.2017 REVENUE SEEN ABOVE €1.75BN‍​.OUTLOOK: EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN ALL GEOGRAPHIES, INCLUDING IN FRANCE.H1 NET RESULT EUR 19.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​244.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 216.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES 2017 EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN ALL GEOGRAPHIES, INCLUDING IN FRANCE.SEES 2017 GROUP ORGANIC GROWTH IN LINE WITH 2016.H1 HEADLINE FREE CASH-FLOW LOSS EUR 14.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 6.7MLN YEAR AGO.

July 26 (Reuters) - Elis SA ::REG-RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION OF BERENDSEN BY ELIS: UPDATE ON ANTITRUST AND REGULATORY APPROVALS.

Elis and Berendsen reached agreement in principle on recommended possible offer for Berendsen

June 7 (Reuters) - ELIS SA ::ELIS AND BERENDSEN << >> REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE ON KEY TERMS OF POSSIBLE RECOMMENDED OFFER TO BE MADE BY ELIS FOR BERENDSEN.POSSIBLE OFFER COMPRISES £5.40 IN CASH AND 0.403 NEW ELIS SHARES FOR EACH BERENDSEN SHARE.TRANSACTION WOULD BE IMPLEMENTED BY MEANS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT IN RELATION TO ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BERENDSEN.POSSIBLE OFFER CONSISTS OF APPROXIMATELY 43% IN CASH WITH THE REMAINING APPROXIMATELY 57% BEING SATISFIED BY ISSUANCE OF NEW ELIS SHARES.UNDER POSSIBLE OFFER BERENDSEN SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO DIVIDEND OF 11 PENCE PER SHARE.BOARD OF ELIS FULLY SUPPORTS THE TERMS OF THE POSSIBLE OFFER.POSSIBLE OFFER VALUES EACH BERENDSEN SHARE AT £12.50 PER SHARE (EXCLUDING INTERIM DIVIDEND), IMPLIES TOTAL EQUITY VALUE FOR BERENDSEN OF ABOUT £2.2 BILLION ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS.BOARD OF BERENDSEN HAS INDICATED TO ELIS THAT IT EXPECTS TO RECOMMEND UNANIMOUSLY TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS OFFER ON CUSTOMARY TERMS AT THE LEVEL AND COMPOSITION OF THE POSSIBLE OFFER.

May 24 (Reuters) - Berendsen Plc :Statement regarding Elis' possible offer.Board reconfirms 2017 forecast for adjusted operating profit of approximately £150 million.Board announces 2018 forecast for adjusted operating profit of approximately £170 million.Board continues to believe Elis' proposal very significantly undervalues Berendsen and its prospects.

Elis shareholders approved distribution of an amount of 0.37 euros per share

May 22 (Reuters) - Elis Sa :Shareholders approved 2016 financial statements, as well as distribution of an amount of eur 0.37 per share.Shareholders also adopted resolution to decrease company's share capital by reducing nominal value of shares from eur 10 to eur 1.

May 18 (Reuters) - Berendsen Plc ::Berendsen plc - statement regarding possible offer.Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017.Board of berendsen unanimously concluded that revised proposal very significantly undervalues Berendsen and its prospect.Berendsen does not see basis for any further discussions with elis..Does not see basis for any further discussions with elis..Board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value.Berendsen - presented its strategy in march 2017 and board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value.Company has already begun to see some of expected benefits from implementation of strategy..Believes elis is making an opportunistic attempt to acquire berendsen whilst it is implementing its capital investment programme.Board believes this value should accrue fully to berendsen shareholders alone..

-Elis acquires business capital of MTR in Germany

May 10 (Reuters) - ELIS SERVICES SA :REG-ELIS CONTINUES ITS TARGETED ACQUISITION STRATEGY WITH ANOTHER ACQUISITION IN GERMANY.CLOSES ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS CAPITAL OF MTR IN GERMANY.