Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

Elementis posts H1 pre-tax profit $54.1 mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ELEMENTIS PLC ::H1 SALES 414.8 MILLION USD.HY SALES $414.8 MILLION VERSUS $334 MILLION YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $67.6 MILLION VERSUS $53.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $54.1 MILLION VERSUS $46.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS BOARD IS DECLARING AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.70 CENTS PER SHARE.SAYS MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR EARNINGS REMAIN UNCHANGED.

Elementis remains on track to grow operating profit across three segments in 2017

April 25 (Reuters) - Elementis Plc :Trading for group in q1 was underpinned by stronger demand across most of markets compared to q1 2016.Specialty products, coatings business sector started well and saw notably strong growth in personal care and energy business sectors.Chromium segment there were some indications of improved demand outside North America.Remain on track to grow operating profit across our three segments in 2017.

Elementis sells U.S. colourants business to Chromaflo Technologies

Elementis Plc : Elementis Plc Elementis announces sale of U.S. colourants business . Has reached an agreement to sell its U.S. colourants business to Chromaflo Technologies Corp for an undisclosed cash consideration .Jersey City site will now undergo preparation for closure and expect it will be put up for sale in future.

Elementis Plc - : FY adjusted profit before tax of $89.7 million versus $115.2 million in 2015 (add dropped word 'adjusted') . FY sales $659.5 million versus $677.2 million year ago . FY pretax profit $75.5 million versus $120.8 million year ago . FY sales $659.5 million versus $677.2 million in 2015 . Expect SummitReheis acquisition to complete mid-year after regulatory requirements are satisfied . Board is recommending a final dividend for 2016 of 5.75 cents per share and a special dividend of 8.35 cents per share .Board believes that "economic environment is likely to continue to be uncertain as we go through current year".

Elementis says Andrew Christie to step down

Elementis Plc : Andrew Christie, who has been chairman of remuneration committee, will be stepping down from this role following AGM on April. 25 2017 . Steve Good who has been a non-executive director since October 2014 will become chairman of remuneration committee on 26 april 2017 .Decided to increase its size from 7 to 8 members to broaden its international profile; appoint Dorothee Deuring as non-exec director from 1 March.

Elementis says to buy SRLH Holdings for $360 mln

Elementis Plc : Elementis announces personal care acquisition . Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an enterprise value of us$360 million . Summitreheis will become part of an enlarged personal care business within elementis . Acquisition enterprise value is equivalent to approximately 11.8x summitreheis expected underlying ebitda for 2016 (including run rate cost synergies) . Can confirm that it expects earnings per share for year to 31 december 2016 to be in line with current market expectations .Board confirms that its consideration of special dividends in respect of 2016 will not be impacted by acquisition.

Elementis H1 pretax profit $44.7 mln

Elementis Plc : H1 pretax profit 44.7 million usd versus 65.3 million usd year ago . H1 sales 334 million usd versus 360.4 million usd year ago . H1 sales in period were $334.0 million, compared to $360.4 million . H1 profit before tax was $44.7 million (2015: $65.3 million) .Declaring an interim dividend of 2.70 cents per share, same as in previous year.

Elementis names BP Lubricants exec as CFO designate

Elementis Plc : Announces appointment of Ralph Hewins as group CFO-designate to succeed Brian Taylorson when he steps down from role .Ralph Hewins has been CFO of BP Lubricants since 2010.

Elementis sees FY EPS below market expectations

Elementis Plc : In H1 specialty products has continued to make progress, in line with interim management statement issued in April . In H1 chromium sales and contribution margins in North America for first six months of year expected to be similar to previous year .Earnings per share for year as a whole is expected to be below range of market expectations.

Elementis says group finance director Brian Taylorson to step down

Elementis Plc : Board is undertaking an extensive search process to identify and appoint brian taylorson's successor .Brian taylorson, who has been group finance director since 2002, will be stepping down from board sometime over next year.