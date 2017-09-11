Edition:
Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)

ELST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

28.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs28.45
Open
Rs28.35
Day's High
Rs29.00
Day's Low
Rs28.35
Volume
161,033
Avg. Vol
411,630
52-wk High
Rs40.65
52-wk Low
Rs20.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Electrosteel Castings says CBI conducted search at co's corporate office on Sept 9
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 05:39am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd :CBI conducted search on Sept 9 in connection with clearance given for diversion of forest land in Saranda forest, Jharkhand.Officers from CBI visited co's corporate office, other offices, residence of MD of co to collect documents in said matter.  Full Article

India's Electrosteel Castings June-qtr profit falls about 98 pct
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 05:04am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd ::June quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 100.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 4.99 billion rupees versus 4.37 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Electrosteel Castings March-qtr profit down about 55 pct
Friday, 19 May 2017 04:54am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.March quarter profit 110.6 million rupees.March quarter total income 5.53 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 5.67 billion rupees.  Full Article

Electrosteel Castings' petition on compensation payable for Parbatpur coal mine disposed by Delhi high court
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 06:54am EST 

Electrosteel Castings Ltd : Delhi high court disposed of writ petition for quantum of compensation payable to co for land and mine infrastructure of Parbatpur coal mine .Says the said judgment is being reviewed by the company and its legal advisors.  Full Article

