Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)
28.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.45 (+1.58%)
Rs28.45
Rs28.35
Rs29.00
Rs28.35
161,033
411,630
Rs40.65
Rs20.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Electrosteel Castings says CBI conducted search at co's corporate office on Sept 9
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd
India's Electrosteel Castings June-qtr profit falls about 98 pct
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd
India's Electrosteel Castings March-qtr profit down about 55 pct
May 19 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd
Electrosteel Castings' petition on compensation payable for Parbatpur coal mine disposed by Delhi high court
Electrosteel Castings Ltd