Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)

Electrosteel Castings says CBI conducted search at co's corporate office on Sept 9

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd :CBI conducted search on Sept 9 in connection with clearance given for diversion of forest land in Saranda forest, Jharkhand.Officers from CBI visited co's corporate office, other offices, residence of MD of co to collect documents in said matter.

India's Electrosteel Castings June-qtr profit falls about 98 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd ::June quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 100.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 4.99 billion rupees versus 4.37 billion rupees last year.

India's Electrosteel Castings March-qtr profit down about 55 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Electrosteel Castings Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.March quarter profit 110.6 million rupees.March quarter total income 5.53 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 5.67 billion rupees.

Electrosteel Castings' petition on compensation payable for Parbatpur coal mine disposed by Delhi high court

Electrosteel Castings Ltd : Delhi high court disposed of writ petition for quantum of compensation payable to co for land and mine infrastructure of Parbatpur coal mine .Says the said judgment is being reviewed by the company and its legal advisors.