Emera Inc (EMA.TO)

Emera Inc approves increase in common dividend

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Emera Inc :Emera approves increase in common dividend and declares quarterly dividends.Emera Inc - approved an increase in annual common share dividend rate to $2.26 from $2.09 per common share.Emera Inc - first quarterly payment of $0.565 per common share is payable on and after nov. 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record on nov. 1, 2017.

Emera says formally proposed construction of Atlantic Link project

July 27 (Reuters) - Emera Inc ::Proposed construction of Atlantic Link project, a 1,000 mw subsea transmission line connecting Atlantic Canada to Boston Load Center​.

Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72

May 11 (Reuters) - Emera Inc ::Emera reports Q1 2017 earnings.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72.Q1 earnings per share C$1.48.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emera names new CEO

Emera Inc : Emera board announces CEO succession . Says Scott Balfour appointed CEO .Emera Inc - Chris Huskilson has provided notice of his intention to retire as CEO in 2018.

Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59

Emera Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Emera reports q2 2016 earnings . Q2 earnings per share c$1.39 . Says emera announced a 10% increase in its annual common share dividend to $2.09 from $1.90 . "expect to remain within our target dividend payout ratio range for year" . Q2 revenue view c$654.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says emera extended its 8% annual dividend growth target through to 2020 (from 2019) .Emera inc qtrly operating revenues c$499.4 million versus c$526.9 million.

Emera's current Vice President, Karen Hutt to become President and CEO of NSP

Emera Inc : Effective August 1, Karen Hutt, currently Emera's Vice president, mergers and acquisitions, will become President and CEO of NSP .Bob Hanf, currently President and CEO of NSP, will assume new role of executive Vice President, stakeholder relations and regulatory affairs.

Emera raises annual dividend by 10 pct

Emera Inc : Increases FY dividend by 10 percent to C$2.09 per share . Emera approves a 10% increase in common dividend and extends dividend growth target .Approved a 10% increase in its annual common share dividend to $2.09 from $1.90.

Emera closes acquisition of Teco Energy

Emera Inc :Emera closes acquisition of Teco Energy.

Emera acquisition of Teco Energy approved by New Mexico Public Regulation Commission

Emera Inc : Emera acquisition of Teco Energy approved by New Mexico Public Regulation Commission .Transaction closing is expected to occur on or about July 1, 2016.

Emera announces offering of $1.2 bln 6.75 pct fixed-to-floating subordinated notes

Emera Inc : Emera announces offering of US$1.2 billion 6.75% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, CDN$500 million 2.90% senior notes and US$3.25 billion aggregate principal amount of multiple series of senior notes .To use net proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under credit facilities.