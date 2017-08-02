Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)
1,152.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-1.50 (-0.13%)
Rs1,154.40
Rs1,148.00
Rs1,164.80
Rs1,145.50
13,174
141,493
Rs1,260.00
Rs935.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emami Ltd
India's Emami Ltd consol March-qtr profit up 1.5 pct
May 4 (Reuters) - Emami Ltd
Emami declares interim dividend of 1.75 rupees per share
Emami Ltd
Emami Ltd June-qtr consol profit down about 35 pct
Emami Ltd
Emami Ltd's board recommends dividend
Emami Ltd:Recommends dividend of 700% ( 7 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupees-) for the financial year ended March 31, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST
* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: