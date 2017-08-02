Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emami Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit after tax 10.4 million rupees versus profit 566.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol net sales 5.41 billion rupees versus 6.45 billion rupees last year.

India's Emami Ltd consol March-qtr profit up 1.5 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - Emami Ltd :Consol March quarter net profit 833.2 million rupees.Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees.Consol March quarter net sales 5.78 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 821.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 6.03 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 5.25 rupees per share.

Emami declares interim dividend of 1.75 rupees per share

Emami Ltd :Says declared payment of interim dividend of Rs. 1.75 per equity share on the face value of Re.1/- per equity share.

Emami Ltd June-qtr consol profit down about 35 pct

Emami Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 566.5 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 6.43 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 866.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.37 billion rupees .

Emami Ltd's board recommends dividend

Emami Ltd:Recommends dividend of 700% ( 7 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupees-) for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.