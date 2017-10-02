Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Embraer announces firm order for 20 E-Jets from SkyWest

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Embraer SA :Embraer announces firm order for 20 E-Jets from SkyWest.Embraer SA - ‍order has a value of USD 914 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 2017 third-quarter backlog.​.

Embraer signs agreements with United Airlines and Republic Airways

Embraer Sa : Embraer Sa- backlog movement will be reflected on Co's 2016 fourth-quarter results , does not have an incremental impact on company's current backlog . Embraer signs agreements with united airlines and republic airways . Embraer Sa- 24 aircraft ordered by united airlines are scheduled for delivery in 2017 .Embraer Sa - order represents transfer of 24 e175 jets previously placed with republic airways, currently in co's backlog, which will be cancelled.

Embraer says is seeking to finalize settlement with DOJ and SEC

Embraer Sa : Embraer S.A. announces that it is seeking to finalize settlement agreements . Says seeking to finalize final agreements with U.S. DOJ and SEC . Expect that final agreements, if they are finalized, will be consistent with our prior disclosure made on July 29, 2016 .Says agreements for settlement of allegations of criminal and civil violations of U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Embraer SA says projects market demand for 6,400 new jets in 70-130+ seat capacity category by 2035

Safran Electrical & Power to supply harnesses for Embraer

Safran SA : Safran electrical & power chosen to supply electrical harnesses for the Embraer Legacy 450 & 500 Further company coverage: [SAF.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Boeing says co, Embraer unveil newest Ecodemonstrator aircraft

Boeing Co : Boeing, Embraer unveil newest ecodemonstrator aircraft .Program expands Boeing and Embraer's cooperation agreement and will test technologies to improve airplane environmental performance.

Alcoa awarded multi-year, $470 mln contract with Embraer

Alcoa Inc : Alcoa awarded multi-year, $470 million contract with Embraer .Alcoa will supply aluminum sheet and plate for Embraer's new E2s.

Embraer announces Q2 2016 own capital interest payment

Embraer SA : Said on Thursday that its board approved own capital interest payment of 0.04 Brazilian reais ($0.0116) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016 . Record date is June 20 . Payment as of July 14 .Shares to be traded ex-interest on BM&FBovespa and NYSE as of June 21.

Embraer gets order for 23 business jets

Embraer SA : Announced on Monday that Embraer Aviacao Executiva had received an order for 23 business jets from Mexico's Across .The contract comprises the purchase of eight Legacy 500, eight Phenom 300 and seven Phenom 100E jets with an estimated value of over $260 million at current list price.

Fitch Ratings attributes BBB- and AAA(bra) ratings to Embraer SA

Embraer SA:Says that Fitch Ratings has attributed to the company BBB- rating , in both local and foreign currency.Says that Fitch Ratings has attributed to the company AAA(bra) long-term national rating.Says outlook is stable.