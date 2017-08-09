Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)
3.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
£0.04 (+1.12%)
£3.56
£3.45
£3.60
£3.45
1,523,473
4,659,341
£3.65
£1.93
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Emaar Misr for Development Q2 profit rises
Aug 9 (Reuters) - EMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT
Emaar Misr for Development Q1 profit rises
April 26 (Reuters) - Emaar Misr for Development
Emaar Misr signs deal with The Address and Vida to operate two hospitality establishments
April 24 (Reuters) - Emaar Misr for Development
Emaar Misr For Development FY profit rises
Emaar Misr For Development Sae