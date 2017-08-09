Edition:
United States

Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)

EMFD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

3.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.04 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
£3.56
Open
£3.45
Day's High
£3.60
Day's Low
£3.45
Volume
1,523,473
Avg. Vol
4,659,341
52-wk High
£3.65
52-wk Low
£1.93

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emaar Misr for Development Q2 profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:25am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - EMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT :Q2 NET PROFIT EGP 539 MILLION VERSUS EGP 436.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT EGP 976.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 691.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EGP 1.76 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.78 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Emaar Misr for Development Q1 profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 03:49am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Emaar Misr for Development :Q1 net profit EGP 437.9 million versus EGP 254.5 million year ago.Q1 revenue EGP 668.7 million versus EGP 597.4 million year ago.  Full Article

Emaar Misr signs deal with The Address and Vida to operate two hospitality establishments
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 09:37am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Emaar Misr for Development ::Signs deal with The Address and Vida to operate two luxury hospitality establishments in Marrasi Marina.Total development cost of both hotels will exceed EGP 3 billion.Construction will start in Q4 2018, expected launch date for both hotels is 2H 2022.  Full Article

Emaar Misr For Development FY profit rises
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 02:30am EST 

Emaar Misr For Development Sae : FY net profit EGP 1.68 billion versus EGP 854.7 million year ago . FY revenue EGP 4 billion versus EGP 3.24 billion year ago . EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 83.6 million on FY results Source:(http://bit.ly/2m15GMK) Further company coverage: [EMFD.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Emaar Misr for Development SAE News

» More EMFD.CA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials