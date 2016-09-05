Emira Property Fund (EMIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emira Property and ONE Property launch Enyuka Property Fund

Emira Property Fund : Has joined forces with one property holdings to grow their retail assets together and create a larger low lsm retail portfolio . Emira and one will launch a specialised fund by the name of enyuka property fund Further company coverage: [EMIJ.J] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

Emira Property says FY distribution per share of 146.10 cents

Emira Property Fund : Reviewed financial results for the year ended June 30 2016 and dividend distribution declaration . Says final dividend of 75.76 cents per share has been declared for six months to June 30 2016 .Total FY 2016 distributions per share 146.10 cents.

Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Expression of interest to acquire entire issued share capital of emira property fund limited . Emira shareholders, who collectively hold about 22% of emira shares, have indicated their support for transaction . Addressed non-binding expression of interest to board of emira detailing arrowhead's interest in acquiring emira .Would buy all of shares owned by emira shareholders for a consideration of 1.67 arrowhead shares for every emira share.

Emira Property Fund sees negative growth in FY 2017 distributions per share

Emira Property Fund : Forecasting a negative growth in distributions per share of about 2% when compared to expected distributions for fy16 .On basis of this forecast, fund's board and management expect real growth in distributions per share in fy18.