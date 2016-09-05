Emira Property Fund (EMIJ.J)

Emira Property Fund : Has joined forces with one property holdings to grow their retail assets together and create a larger low lsm retail portfolio . Emira and one will launch a specialised fund by the name of enyuka property fund Further company coverage: [EMIJ.J] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).
Emira Property Fund : Reviewed financial results for the year ended June 30 2016 and dividend distribution declaration . Says final dividend of 75.76 cents per share has been declared for six months to June 30 2016 .Total FY 2016 distributions per share 146.10 cents.
Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Expression of interest to acquire entire issued share capital of emira property fund limited . Emira shareholders, who collectively hold about 22% of emira shares, have indicated their support for transaction . Addressed non-binding expression of interest to board of emira detailing arrowhead's interest in acquiring emira .Would buy all of shares owned by emira shareholders for a consideration of 1.67 arrowhead shares for every emira share.
Emira Property Fund : Forecasting a negative growth in distributions per share of about 2% when compared to expected distributions for fy16 .On basis of this forecast, fund's board and management expect real growth in distributions per share in fy18.
