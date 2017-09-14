Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd ::Empire Company reports improved fiscal 2018 first quarter results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32.Q1 earnings per share C$0.20.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Empire Company ltd qtrly same-store sales excluding fuel increased 0.5 pct.Qtrly sales $ 6,273.2 million versus. $ 6,186.6 million .Empire Co -estimates unmitigated financial impact of proposed minimum wage increases in Ontario, Alberta could be up to about $25 million in fiscal 2018.Empire Company Ltd - project sunrise launched in Q4 2017 to simplify organizational structures and reduce costs on track.Empire Co - estimates unmitigated financial impact of proposed minimum wage increases in Ontario, Alberta could be up to about $70 million in fiscal 2019.Empire Company - plan to mitigate immediate impact of proposed minimum wage raises in 2018 that are above and beyond expected project sunrise savings.Q1 revenue view C$6.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
June 28 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd :Empire Company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results.Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.18.Q4 earnings per share C$0.11.Q4 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly Sobeys' same-store sales excluding fuel decreased 1.6 percent.Empire Company Ltd - Planned fiscal 2018 capital expenditures set at $350 million.Qtrly sales $5,798.9 million versus. $6,283.2 million.Empire Company Ltd - Board announced an increase in Empire's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share.Q4 revenue view C$5.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Empire Company Ltd - Announced an increase in co's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share.Empire Company - Expects to incur approximately $200 million in one-time costs in first half of fiscal 2018.
May 4 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd :Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs.Company to deliver $500 million in annualized savings by 2020.Empire company - annualized cost savings will come from collapsing multiple, independent regions into largely national, functionally-led structure.Initial results from transformational initiative are not expected to be reflected until end of calendar 2017.Empire company - initial one-time costs will begin to be expensed in q4 of fiscal 2017 with majority of costs expensed in first half of fiscal 2018.
April 26 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd ::Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office.Empire Company Ltd - Vels was most recently chief financial officer of hydro one.Empire Company Ltd- Clinton Keay who served as interim CFO will assume role of executive vice president, technology and lead of transformation office.
Empire Company Ltd - : Michael Medline appointed president and CEO of Empire Company Limited .Medline will also serve on board of directors of empire.
Empire Company Ltd : President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately . Empire Company Limited announces change in leadership . Clinton Keay , Empire's Executive Vice President of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer . Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO . Vimard will also replace Poulin on Empire board of directors .Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader.
Empire Company Ltd : Empire Company reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 loss per share $3.47 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35 . Q4 sales C$6.283 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$6 billion . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly Sobeys' same-store sales decreased 1.8 percent .Says declared dividend of $0.1025 per share, up 2.5 percent.
Empire Company Ltd:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on both the Non-Voting Class A shares and the Class B common shares.Payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2016.
