Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Empire Company reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.20

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd ::Empire Company reports improved fiscal 2018 first quarter results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32.Q1 earnings per share C$0.20.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Empire Company ltd qtrly ‍same-store sales excluding fuel increased 0.5 pct​.Qtrly ‍sales $ 6,273.2 million versus. $ 6,186.6 million ​.Empire Co -‍estimates unmitigated financial impact of proposed minimum wage increases in Ontario, Alberta could be up to about $25 million in fiscal 2018​.Empire Company Ltd - ‍ project sunrise launched in Q4 2017 to simplify organizational structures and reduce costs on track​.Empire Co - ‍estimates unmitigated financial impact of proposed minimum wage increases in Ontario, Alberta could be up to about $70 million in fiscal 2019​.Empire Company - plan to mitigate immediate impact of proposed minimum wage raises in 2018 that are above and beyond expected project sunrise savings​.Q1 revenue view C$6.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11

June 28 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd :Empire Company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results.Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.18.Q4 earnings per share C$0.11.Q4 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly Sobeys' same-store sales excluding fuel decreased 1.6 percent.Empire Company Ltd - Planned fiscal 2018 capital expenditures set at $350 million.Qtrly sales $5,798.9 million versus. $6,283.2 million.Empire Company Ltd - Board announced an increase in Empire's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share.Q4 revenue view C$5.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Empire Company Ltd - Announced an increase in co's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share.Empire Company - Expects to incur approximately $200 million in one-time costs in first half of fiscal 2018.

Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020

May 4 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd :Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs.Company to deliver $500 million in annualized savings by 2020.Empire company - annualized cost savings will come from collapsing multiple, independent regions into largely national, functionally-led structure.Initial results from transformational initiative are not expected to be reflected until end of calendar 2017.Empire company - initial one-time costs will begin to be expensed in q4 of fiscal 2017 with majority of costs expensed in first half of fiscal 2018.

Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer

April 26 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd ::Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office.Empire Company Ltd - Vels was most recently chief financial officer of hydro one.Empire Company Ltd- Clinton Keay who served as interim CFO will assume role of executive vice president, technology and lead of transformation office.

Empire Co appoints Michael Medline as president and CEO

Empire Company Ltd - : Michael Medline appointed president and CEO of Empire Company Limited .Medline will also serve on board of directors of empire.

Empire Company - President & CEO Marc Poulin has left company

Empire Company Ltd : President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately . Empire Company Limited announces change in leadership . Clinton Keay , Empire's Executive Vice President of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer . Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO . Vimard will also replace Poulin on Empire board of directors .Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader.

Empire Company reports Q4 loss per share $3.47

Empire Company Ltd : Empire Company reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 loss per share $3.47 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35 . Q4 sales C$6.283 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$6 billion . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly Sobeys' same-store sales decreased 1.8 percent .Says declared dividend of $0.1025 per share, up 2.5 percent.

Empire Company declares quarterly dividend

Empire Company Ltd:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on both the Non-Voting Class A shares and the Class B common shares.Payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2016.