Energa, Enea Agree To Choose GE Power And Alstom Offer For Ostroleka Power Plant

March 28 (Reuters) - Energa SA , Enea SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE PARTNERS' MEETING OF ELEKTROWNIA OSTROLEKA SP. Z O.O. HAS APPROVED A 5.05 BILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER OF GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER SYSTEMS TO BUILD A NEW C.1000 MW POWER BLOCK.ENERGA AND ENEA HAVE 50 PERCENT STAKE EACH IN OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT.

Enea Prelim FY Net Profit At 1.07 Bln Zlotys

Feb 28 (Reuters) - ENEA SA ::PRELIM FY NET PROFIT AT 1.07 BILLION ZLOTYS.PRELIM FY REVENUE AT 11.41 BILLION ZLOTYS.PRELIM FY EBITDA AT 2.68 BILLION ZLOTYS.PRELIM FY EBIT AT 1.49 BILLION ZLOTYS.FY COAL NET PRODUCTION AT 9.1 MILLION TONNES.

Poland Enea's Q4 capex seen at over PLN 1 bln - CEO

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Enea Sa :Poland's Enea Chief Executive Officer Miroslaw Kowalik says sees fourth-quarter capex at more than 1 billion zlotys ($281.21 million).In Q1-Q3 Enea's capex totaled 3.12 billion zlotys. .

Enea Q3 net profit down at 204.4 mln zlotys

Nov 23 (Reuters) - ENEA SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 204.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 233.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 288.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 338.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 2.89 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.77 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Shareholders in Polish Enea approve dividend payout of 0.25 zlotys per share

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - Enea SA : :Shareholders in Polish state-run power company Enea << >> on Monday approved a dividend payout of 110 million zlotys ($29.30 million) in total or 0.25 zlotys per share, as proposed earlier by the management board.Also the shareholders at Enea's smaller rival Energa << >> backed the company's plan to pay out a dividend of 0.19 zlotys zlotys per share nFWN1JM04X.This year's dividend payouts in most of the utilities controlled by the energy ministry are the lowest ever as calculated per share, following the energy minister assumption that state-run energy firms should invest in Poland's energy security rather then pay out hefty dividends. .

Enea Q1 net profit increases to 295.2 million zlotys

May 25 (Reuters) - ENEA SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 295.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 272.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 382.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 388.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS Q1 NET SALES AT 2.71 BILLION ZLOTYS nL8N1IB6Z8.

Poland's Enea says Q1 net profit at 321 mln zlotys

May 9 (Reuters) - Enea SA :Polish state-run utility Enea said on Tuesday its preliminary first-quarter net profit was 321 million zlotys ($82.42 million).In Q1 2016 Enea reported a net profit of 290 million zlotys.Enea says first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 666 million zlotys, operating profit 383 million zlotys, and revenue 2.710 billion zlotys.Enea's Q1 2016 revenue was 2.937 mln zlotys.

Poland's Enea says has filed bid to buy Engie's Polish unit

Enea : Polish state-run utility Enea said it filed a bid on Friday to buy 100 percent of shares in the Polish unit of France's Engie , Engie Energia Polska S.A. .Enea said in a statement that its bid to "acquire generation assets owned by Engie Energia Polska S.A. is to strengthen the Group's position on the market within electricity generation and is coherent with the new development strategy of Enea.".

Rafako signs 289.2 mln zloty net deal with Enea Wytwarzanie

Rafako SA : Signs a 289.2 million zloty ($74.9 million) net deal with Enea Wytwarzanie Sp. z o.o. for the delivery and assembly of the installation of catalytic denitrification for boilers . The contracted works are to be completed by Aug. 25, 2018 .Enea Wytwarzanie is a unit of Enea SA.

Poland's Enea sees investment at $6.8 bln by 2030

ENEA SA : Poland's state-run utility Enea plans to invest around 26.4 billion zlotys ($6.88 billion) by 2030, it said in a strategy published late on Thursday. . The company said it wants to increase its electricity sales by 24.4 pct compared with 2015, while its installed capacities will rise to 6.3 gigawatts (GW), mostly in coal-fuelled power stations in 2025 versus 3.2 GW installed now. . Enea expects to reduce costs by 700 million zlotys by 2025, it stated. .Apart from building the planned 1 GW coal-fuelled power plant in Kozienice, Enea will also retrofit its existing power stations and build a 300-500 new MW unit..